The death of Bernand Cribbins has sadly been announced this morning (July 28).

Bernard was aged 93 and had a career spanning seven decades.

He was perhaps best known for roles in The Wombles, The Railway Children, the Carry On films and, more recently, Doctor Who.

He starred alongside Catherine Tate as her character Donna’s granddad.

Bernard worked well into his nineties

Death of Bernard Cribbins announced by agent

A statement was released by his agent this morning.

It read: “Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93.

“His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles.

“He worked well into his nineties, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.”

The statement then continued: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question.

“He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Christine Lampard also announced his death live on Lorraine.

She said: “Some sad news in the last few minutes, veteran actor Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93.

“Lots of us will love him from The Railway Children and of course for narrating The Wombles.”

Farewell Bernard Cribbins. Safe travels pic.twitter.com/ij3yt6wkG2 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 28, 2022

Tributes pour in

Tributes to the actor have poured in on social media.

One fan said: “Very sad news, Bernard was loved by generations of children, including my own now teenage kids.”

Another commented: “Aww sad to hear this , I saw him in Guys and Dolls in the 80s, he was brilliant, a genuine all round talent.”

Another said: “Simply wonderful Bernard Cribbins RIP.”

“A genuine national treasure,” declared another.

“Farewell Bernard Cribbins. Safe travels,” another concluded.

