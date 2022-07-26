Lauren Goodger details ‘beautiful’ 24 hours with stillborn baby and admits ‘I didn’t want to let her go’

Lauren Goodger has opened up about the “beautiful” 24 hours she spent with her stillborn baby Lorena.

The former TOWIE star revealed she had given birth on July 10 and that her baby girl had tragically died.

Now Lauren has confessed that after spending the day with her, she didn’t want to let her go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren Goodger opens up on her baby Lorena’s death

Earlier this month, Lauren sadly announced that her baby daughter had passed away.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to share the devastating news with her 843k followers.

Lauren uploaded a black-and-white picture of her daughter’s tiny hand in hers, along with a lengthy caption.

Read more: Lauren Goodger details harrowing stillbirth and admits: ‘I need to know how she died’

“R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister,” Lauren captioned the post.

“Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me,” she continued.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand,” she added.

Lauren spoke about the time she spent with her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Lauren Goodger’s ‘beautiful’ 24 hours with baby

Now, two weeks on, Lauren has opened up about the 24 hours she spent with her daughter after she was stillborn.

Lauren and boyfriend Charles Drury were able to spend 24 hours with Lorena in a special room at the hospital.

Speaking to New, she said: “I kissed her all over and all through the night. I didn’t sleep, I just spent the night looking at her and touching her. I held her hands and her little feet, I spoke to her and told her I loved her and all about Larose,” she said of the couple’s one-year-old daughter.

She continued, saying: “I dressed her in a beautiful sleep suit that belonged to Larose. I cried so much that night.

“She just looked so perfect and beautiful and I couldn’t stop taking photos of her. I’ve got all the photos on my phone and I can’t stop looking at them. For those 24 hours, it was just beautiful to be with her. I didn’t want to let her go.”

Lauren wants to know how her baby died (Credit: ITV)

Lauren wants answers

Yesterday (Monday, July 25), Lauren revealed that she wants answers about the death of her daughter.

The former TOWIE star spoke to The Sun, explaining she needs to know why Lorena died for her own sanity.

“I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing,” she said.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

She then went on to say that there is a suggestion that Lorena died because her oxygen was restricted.

However, Lauren wants to know for definite.

“This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity,” she said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.