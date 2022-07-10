Lauren Goodger has revealed that her baby daughter has died two days after being born “without complications”.

The former TOWIE star, who was looking forward to welcoming her second baby with Charles Drury, announced the tragic news on social media today (July 10).

She also shared a black and white picture of her holding her daughter’s tiny hand.

Lauren Goodger has announced the tragic news that her newborn baby has died (Credit: Splash News)

Lauren Goodger announces death of newborn baby

Lauren shared the heartbreaking news this morning and said she will “never ever get over this”.

Charles and Lauren are also parents to daughter Larose, who turns one this month.

She also announced that they had called their little girl Lorena.

A heartbroken Lauren said: “Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22.

Read more: Lauren Goodger breaks silence on Charles Drury ‘split’

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x.

“Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth to for my angel to be taken from me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

‘She is so so beautiful’

She then added: “There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine and healthy.

“I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself.

“She was perfect, I can’t understand it.”

She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen.

Lauren then revealed that Lorena looked just like her big sister Larose.

“She is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.

“I am broken.”

Home from hospital

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital.

“Me and Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.”

She then issued a plea to photographers as she grieves for her daughter.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time and with my baby girl Larose.

“She is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive.

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart.

“She will be with me always and I will be with her again one day. My Lorena, I love you so much,” she concluded.

Charles Drury breaks his silence

Charles commented on the post with a love heart emoji and a world emoji.

He also said: “She will always be with us.”

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.