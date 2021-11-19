Former TOWIE cast member Lauren Goodger has spoken on Instagram following reports she and boyfriend Charles Drury have split.

Lauren, 35, insisted her four-month-old baby Larose comes first as she recovers from illness in hospital.

She also shared clips and snaps of her holding her little one after he confirmed they have gone their separate ways on social media.

Lauren and Charles announced they were expecting just months after revealing their relationship last year.

Lauren Goodger used to be in TOWIE. She went public with boyfriend Charles Drury last year (Credit: Ralph / SplashNews.com)

How did Charles Drury announce his ‘split’ from Lauren Goodger?

Builder Charles, who was previously linked to Katie Price, indicated yesterday (Thursday November 18) the couple had broken up.

He wrote on social media: “Only going to post this once, me and Lauren have decided to go our separate ways.”

Read more: Lauren Goodger gives birth to baby daughter with Charles Drury

Charles continued: “Things must remain civil for the sake of our daughter.

“Lauren is great mum so when it comes to Larose we both have her best interest at heart.”

Lauren Goodger has shared Larose’s hospital experience with followers (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

What has Lauren Goodger said about her apparently now former boyfriend?

Among several uploads shared on her Instagram Stories account in the last 24 hours, Lauren indicated she was not pleased with Charles going public about their “relationship status”.

She wrote: “I apologise for Charlie talking about our relationship status right now as our daughter is very ill and this is the least of my worries.

“I do not wish to comment on the situation at this time as there is much more to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

“But my priority is getting my daughter better.”

Lauren continued: “My baby girl is the most important thing to me right now, shame I can’t say that about others.”

My baby girl is the most important thing to me right now.

ED! has contacted a representative for Lauren Goodger for comment.

Only one of Larose’s parents could stay with her overnight at a time (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

What happened to baby Larose?

Lauren has told fans little Larose is suffering with “some sort of virus or infection”.

She said she has “never felt pain in my heart like this” as she explained how the tot is unwell on social media.

Lauren Goodger poses with baby Larose (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

Lauren also shared pics of a cannula attached her daughter’s arm with her followers.

She added: “I love you so much my little star.

“You’ve been amazing these last few days.

Read more: Doctor bans Lauren Goodger from more cosmetic work branding her “manly”

“I’m so proud of you.

“Mummy has always got you.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.