Lauren Goodger has become a mum for the first time after welcoming her baby daughter with boyfriend Charles Drury.

The former TOWIE star and her builder boyfriend announced they were expecting their first child via Lauren’s Instagram in January.

Lauren, 34, has regularly shared updates of pregnancy progress with fans as she and Charles, 23, embraced the experience.

Does Lauren Goodger and Charles Drury’s baby have a name?

The couple are yet to reveal a name for their newborn or post any images to their social media accounts.

However, a rep for the couple has confirmed they are currently focussing on spending time together with their little girl.

They told OK! earlier today (July 20): “Mother and baby are doing really well.

“Lauren and her partner Charlie are really looking forward to spending some quality time with their new arrival.”

Lauren previously revealed that amateur footballer Charles didn’t believe her when she told him she was pregnant.

She said: “We went and bought a test from a bargain shop and I did it – I couldn’t believe it! I rang him and he was like: ‘You’re lying, you’re joking.’

“He didn’t believe the test! I did a digital one as well and he walked around with it in his bag for about three days.”

When Lauren revealed they were expecting on Instagram, an excited Charles commented: “Finally we don’t have to keep it quiet anymore, I’m at work buzzing today. I love you both.”

More babies to come

The reality star has also admitted being told by a psychic that she would give birth in July – and very quickly fall pregnant again.

She said: “I got told I’m having this baby in July, and then in December I’m going to be pregnant again with a boy.”

Lauren and Charles had a whirlwind romance with the pair moving in together after just three weeks of dating.

They confirmed their relationship in October 2020.

Prior to meeting the Essex born babe, Charles had a very brief fling with Katie Price.

