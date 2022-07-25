Lauren Goodger wants a post-mortem on her baby daughter to find out why she was stillborn.

The former TOWIE cast member, 35, lost baby Lorena minutes after giving birth earlier this month.

She told The Sun she needs to understand why Lorena died “for the sake of her sanity”.

*Trigger warning – details of baby loss*

Reality TV personality Lauren Goodger sadly lost her baby earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Lauren Goodger on losing baby Lorena

Lauren told the tabloid she wanted others parents going through similar circumstances they are not alone.

She also described losing Lorena as “the most traumatic experience” of her life.

Lauren described how 10 doctors fought to save Lorena after her plans for a home birth changed.

Mum-of-one Lauren – who shares daughter Larose, one, with partner Charles Drury – went to hospital after her midwife could not detect a heartbeat.

‘Looked like she was asleep’

In her harrowing account, Lauren recalled how she was “in shock” and Charles was “in pieces” as Lorena was given chest compressions and adrenaline.

Sadly, however, Lorena passed away.

Lauren explained she sat in bloodied sheet for fours hours, unable to move due to shock.

Due to the efforts of baby loss charity Petals, casts of Lorena’s hands and feet were taken for Lauren to keep.

Lauren also spent time with Lorena, bathing and singing to her. She also wears a locket with images of Lorena.

“[Lorena] just looked like she was asleep. That evening all of my family and Charlie’s family came to meet her,” Lauren said.

Lauren Goodger addresses Instagram followers (Credit: Instagram)

Post-mortem wish

Lauren reflected emotionally: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing.”

She claimed there are thoughts Lorena’s oxygen may have been restricted. But Lauren wants to know for sure.

I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity.

She continued: “This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity.”

Romford’s Queen’s Hospital told the tabloid: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to Lauren and her family on the tragic loss of baby Lorena.

“Lauren was brought to our hospital in an ambulance after her midwife was unable to detect a heartbeat during a home birth, and despite the best efforts of our staff, sadly we were unable to resuscitate Lorena.”

