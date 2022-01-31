EastEnders star Leonard Fenton, who played Dr Harold Legg, has died at the age of 95, his family have confirmed.

Dr Legg was EastEnders original GP and appeared in the soap’s very first episode on February 19 1985.

Leonard was born in London and originally trained to be a civil engineer at King’s College London.

Leonard played Dr Legg in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

He was conscripted as an army engineer in World War II before making the decision to become an actor.

EastEnders has paid tribute to Leonard on social media.

EastEnders’ official Twitter posted: “Leonard Fenton’s family have shared a statement with us, announcing that he has very sadly passed away, at the age of 95.

“To read the full statement, please visit our official EastEnders Facebook and Instagram pages. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.”

Leonard Fenton’s family have shared a statement with us, announcing that he has very sadly passed away, at the age of 95. To read the full statement, please visit our official EastEnders Facebook or Instagram pages. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jjd6A8Fchx — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 31, 2022

Former co-star June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in the soap and shared Leonard’s final deathbed scenes as Dr Legg, has paid a beautiful tribute.

“I first met Leonard as Dr. Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985.” she said.

“He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind.

“I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired.

“I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.’

Fans also posted tributes to Leonard.

One wrote: “Such tragic news. Dr Legg was a legendary character. Sending all my warmest and dearest regards to Leonard’s family at this sad time. Goodnight Leonard, you’ll be missed.”

Such tragic news 💔😭. Dr Legg was a legendary character. Sending all of my warmest and dearest regards to Leonard's family at this sad time. Goodnight Leonard you'll missed 💔😭♥️😭. #EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) January 31, 2022

A second wrote: “RIP. Thoughts with his family at this sad time.”

R.I.P thoughts with his family this sad time ❤️ — Kate (@Mickney_2017) January 31, 2022

Another posted a picture: “RIP Leonard Fenton. One of the all time greats.”

RIP Leonard Fenton. One of the all time greats pic.twitter.com/uAiRaMxLQo — Walford Central (@WalfordCentral) January 31, 2022

What happened to Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders?

Harold Legg appeared in the soap on and off from 1985 until his character’s death in 2019.

Dot experienced dizziness in 2018 and went to see Dr Legg. She feared she was dying despite two doctors telling her she was healthy.

Dr Legg told Dot he was dying of pancreatic cancer and went to stay with Dot.

Dr Legg died in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Beloved Dr Legg passed away in in February 2019, after telling Dot Branning how he was going to see his wife again for the first time in decades.

He told the heartbreaking story of how he first met Judith when they were both teenagers fighting fascists on the streets of London.

In his final moments, he told Dot about he first time he kissed Judith.

Telling her about their first kiss he said: “And I kissed her. And she kissed me back. The most perfect kiss ever. What I would give…”

He then died and Dot told her old friend to and kiss her again.

