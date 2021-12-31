Celebrity deaths in 2021: The famous faces we sadly said goodbye to this year

2021 has been a year of highs and lows, not least having to say goodbye to some of the UK’s most loved famous faces – but who were the most heartbreaking celebrity deaths of the year?

Tragically, we lost some of the country’s greats in the past 12 months – and now, as the year draws to a close, seems a fitting time to remember them.

Whether you’re a pop fan still mourning the loss of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, or a comedy lover who’ll miss Sean Lock, everybody lost someone dear to them this year.

Although it’s never easy to say goodbye, here’s a timely reminder of who died in 2021.

Sarah Harding died at the tragically young age of 39 (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Kimberley Walsh reflects on death of Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Sarah Harding: 1981-2021

Sarah Harding died from breast cancer on September 05 2021.

The Girls Aloud singer was just 39 years old.

Her mum announced the devastating news via the singer’s official instagram account.

Marie Hardman said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

Read more: Sarah Harding’s dad breaks silence over the Girls Aloud star’s tragic death

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah found fame on Popstars: The Rivals, which launched her extremely successful music career with Girls Aloud.

She also released solo material, and had a fledging acting career.

Sarah appeared in Coronation Street as Joni Preston in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Harding (@sarahnicoleharding)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Sir Antony Sher: 1949-2021

Sir Antony Sher died just this month, on December 02 2021.

The actor was just 72 years of age.

On September 10 2021, it was announced that Sher was terminally ill.

His husband Gregory Doran took compassionate leave from the Royal Shakespeare Company to care for him.

Tragically, theatre actor Antony Sher died from cancer at his home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

He was best known for being a critically acclaimed stage actor with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

However, he was also known for his TV and film roles – including Shakespeare in Love, Mrs Brown, The History Man, The Jury and the BBC’s Murphy’s Law.

Sir Anthony Sher was a beautiful man & a beautiful actor. He was a giant of his generation and incredible inspiration to the next. It was such an honour to get to work with him on God On Trial and to be in the presence of such talent & generosity. RIP Anthony and well done. pic.twitter.com/p8l5sgrVdA — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) December 3, 2021

Read more: When is Peaky Blinders back on BBC One? Will they replace Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly?

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Frank Mills: 1927-2021

Coronation Street star Frank Mills died at the age of 93 on February 11 2021.

The London-born actor first joined the ITV soap in 1976 as Ivor Mortlake.

Frank later went on to play an old flame of barmaid Betty in 1995.

His character walked into the Rovers Return on the anniversary of VE Day, where he recognised Betty from behind the bar.

However, just two years after getting married, Billy died of a heart attack.

His cobbles character passed away in 1997.

As well as playing the long lost love of Betty Williams on the show, Frank also appeared in Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War and The Palace.

His obituary in the Maldon Standard read: “Frank sadly passed away on 11th February, aged 93 years.

“Much loved Father to Paula and Ruth, Grandad to Amy, Phil and Lizi, and Great Grandad to Kara and Jack.”

Frank Mills as Billy Williams in Coronation Street (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Sir David Amess (1952–2021)

Sir David Amess’ death shocked the nation earlier this year.

The Tory MP was tragically killed on October 15 2021 by a constituent.

Dad-of-four Sir David, who was 69, served as Member of Parliament for Southend West from 1997 until he was stabbed to death.

Suspect Ali Harbi Ali allegedly stabbed David multiple times during his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church Hall in Leigh-on-Sea.

Sir David died from his injuries at the scene.

Amess’ murder was later declared a “terrorist incident” by the Metropolitan Police.

Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British citizen of Somali descent, was charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts under the Terrorism Act 2006.

He will stand trial in March 2022.

David Amess, Conservative Member of Parliament for Basildon (Credit: Splash)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Robert Fyfe: 1930-2021

Actor Robert Fyfe was best known for playing Howard in the popular sitcom Last of the Summer Wine from 1985 to 2010.

Robert, aged 90, was described by his agent as “a truly talented and versatile actor and much loved by everyone he worked with”.

He had also starred as Bernard in Carters Get Rich, Malcolm Lagg in Coronation Street, and Grandad in No Strings.

The Scottish actor died on September 15 2021 from kidney disease.

He was survived by his three sons, Timothy, Nicholas and Dominic, from his marriage to stage director Diana Rush who died just one month before her husband.

Robert Fyfe as Howard in Last of the Summer Wine (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Charlie Watts: 1941-2021

Charlie Watts died at the age of 80 on August 24 2021.

He was the legendary drummer for the Rolling Stones, and the first of the band to die.

Charlie is often regarded by some as one of the greatest drummers of all time.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Watts died peacefully “in a London hospital… surrounded by his family”.

The statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.’”

His death came just weeks after the rocker pulled out of the band’s US tour No Filter.

Charlie Watts, the drummer for the Rolling Stones, died at the age of 80 (Credit: Splash)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Sean Lock: 1963-2021

The comedy world lost one of its greats this year when Sean Lock sadly lost his battle with cancer on August 16 2021.

The English comedian – perhaps best known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats – was just 58 when he died of lung cancer.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

They added: “Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean kept his battle with cancer a secret from the public, so his death came as a horrible shock.

However, behind closed doors, he had spent time in a hospice before he died.

Sean Lock tragically died on 2021 of cancer (Credit: Splash)

Una Stubbs: 1937-2021

Veteran actress Una Stubbs died at the age of 84 on August 12 2021.

She was best known for her roles in the 1963 Cliff Richard film Summer Holiday, and for playing Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge.

Una also played Rita Rawlins in the BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part from 1965 to 1975.

More recently the actress had played Miss Bat in The Worst Witch, and Mrs Hudson in Sherlock Holmes.

A family statement said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh.

“We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

The mum of three had suffered several months of ill health before she died.

Actress Una Stubbs died in 2021 (Credit: Splash)

Tom O’Connor: 1939-2021

Anyone over 40 will remember Tom O’Connor as the King of Saturday night TV.

He was a legendary comedian who hosted many shows including Name That Tune, Crosswits and the Tom O’Connor Show.

Tom died on July 18 2021 at the age of 81.

The dad-of-four had stepped away from public life after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007.

Tom O’Connor battled Parkinson’s Disease before he died in 2021 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Nick Kamen: 1962-2021

Nick Kamen was a singer and model, best known for appearing in a popular (and somewhat steamy) Levi’s commercial.

The stunning model was seen walking into a laundrette, where he proceeded to disrobe to his boxers (see video below).

We can’t think why we remember it so vividly!

Nick went on to become hugely famous in the UK at the time, and released a 1986 hit song called Each Time You Break My Heart.

He became Madonna’s protégé.

Nick died at the age of 59 on May 05 2021.

He died at his London home, following a long battle with bone marrow cancer.

After his death, Madonna paid tribute, writing: “You were always such a kind, sweet human and you suffered too much.”

Helen McCrory’s husband Damian Lewis announced her death in April 2021 (Credit: Splash)

Helen McCrory: 1968-2021

Actress Helen McCrory’s death shocked the nation on April 16 2021.

The Peaky Blinders actress, who was 52 at the time of her death, had kept her battle with breast cancer a secret from the public.

Her husband Damian Lewis announced the tragic news in a statement.

He said she had died “peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family”.

The full statement read: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The English actress and mum-of-two was known for roles including Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter movies.

She also played Stelmaria in His Dark Materials, PM Dawn Ellison in Roadkill and Sonia Woodley QC in Quiz.

Celebrity Deaths 2021 – Prince Phillip tragically died this year (Credit: Splash)

Prince Philip: 1921-2021

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 2021 at the age of 99.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, as well as Britain’s oldest male royal in history.

He “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle with the Queen beside him.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “It is with deep sorrow that HM the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Philip retired from royal duties in August 2017 at the age of 96.

Philip was a father to Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

He also had eight grandchildren – including Prince William – and nine great-grandchildren.

Paul Ritter was a big hit on Friday Night Dinner (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Paul Ritter: 1966-2021

Actor Paul Ritter was an actor best known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner, Harry Potter, Vera and Chernobyl.

He died of a brain tumour at the age of 54 on April 5 2021.

He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side.

A statement from his agent said: “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Trevor Peacock as Jim Trott in Vicar of Dibley (Credit: BBC One)

Trevor Peacock: 1931-2021

Actor Trevor Peacock was best known for his role as the bumbling Jim Trott in the comedy series Vicar of Dibley.

He starred in the hit series for its complete run from 1994 until 2015.

Trevor died on March 8 2021 at the age of 89.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and had retired from acting and was living in a nursing home in Yeovil, Somerset.

His last role was in the 2015 Vicar of Dibley Comic Relief Special.

He was also known for his roles in The Royal, Midsomer Murders and Hotel Babylon.

Mike Baldwin, played by Johnny Briggs, about to punch Ken Barlow in Corrie (Credit: ITV1)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – Johnny Briggs: 1935-2021

Johnny Briggs sadly died on February 28 2021, his relatives confirmed at the time.

He “passed away peacefully” at his home at the age of 85.

The star was best known for playing Mike Baldwin in the ITV soap Coronation Street.

The actor’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him.”

Lionel enjoyed a long and successful career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lionel Blair: 1928-2021

Entertainment legend Lionel was a dancer, choreographer, singer, actor and TV presenter.

Throughout the 1970s and 80s he was a mainstay on British TV thanks to appearances on Give Us A Clue and Name That Tune.

Lionel died November 4, aged 92.

Tom Moore became a hero many times over during lockdown in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Captain Sir Tom Moore: 1920-2021

The inspirational Captain Sir Tom Moore became a hero during 2020.

He raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps in his garden.

Tragically, he died from Coronavirus at the age of 100 – but not before getting a well deserved Knighthood!

Mick Norcross starred alongside son Kirk in TOWIE (Credit: Youtube/ TOWIE)

Mick Norcross: 1963-2021

TOWIE’s Mick Norcross died at the age of 57, after tragically taking his own life.

He starred in the reality series The Only Way is Essex from 2011 to 2013.

He owned the nightclub Sugar Hut that the cast would frequently attend.

Mick took his own life after dealing with “financial difficulties”, an inquest heard earlier this year.

The businessman had been under pressure at work before taking his own life in the basement of his home on January 21 2021.

On the day of his death, his son Kirk desperately broke into the Essex property after struggling to get in contact with him.

Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond died in 2021 (Credit: Splash)

Dustin Diamond: 1977-2021

Dustin Diamond died on February 1 2021 at age 44 after a battle with stage IV small cell carcinoma.

His agent said: “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system.

“The only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

The actor was famous for his role as Screech in Saved by the Bell, and his appearance in Celebrity Big Brother.

James Michael Tyler died of cancer in 2021 (Credit: Splash)

James Michael Tyler: 1962-2021

The actor, best known for playing Gunther on Friends, died on October 24 2021 at the age of 59.

Earlier this year, he revealed he’d privately battled prostate cancer since 2018.

Tragically, the cancer metastasised to his spine, leading him to use a wheelchair.

He died from the disease at his home in Los Angeles.

Willie Garson arrives on the set of And Just Like That before his tragic death (Credit: Splash)

Willie Garson: 1964-2021

Actor Willie Garson died at age 57 on September 21 2021.

The actor was best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on the HBO series Sex and the City.

He died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Los Angeles.

Willie Garson’s 18-year-old adopted son, Nathen, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a collection of photos of his father.

Alongside the snaps, he wrote: “I love you so much papa.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in August (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary Cook: 1929-2021

Gogglebox star Mary died in August, aged 92.

Channel 4 said in a statement: “Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/1xd0DgwREO — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 28, 2021

Pete McGarry: 1950-2021

Another former Gogglebox star, Pete McGarry, died aged 71 on June 28 from a short illness.

Channel 4 once again issued a statement, while Paddy McGuinness described Pete as “one of the OGs”.

John Challis with Only Fools co-stars Sue Holderness and Tessa Peake-Jones (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity deaths 2021 – John Challis: 1942-2021

Actor John Challis passed away on September 19, 2021, aged 79.

John became a household name when he appeared as Boycie in legendary BBC One sitcom, Only Fools And Horses.

His co-star in the show – Sir David Jason – issued a heartfelt statement after John’s death.

“It is with much sadness to hear that John Challis, a dear friend, has passed away,” Sir David said.

“He was a wonderful actor, a gentleman in the true sense of the word and I know he will be missed by so many.”

Nikki Grahame was a much loved housemate and a huge part of the Big Brother family. We are shocked and saddened by this awful news and our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/31wojcWI6F — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 10, 2021

Nikki Grahame: 1982-2021

Former Big Brother legend Nikki died on April 9 2021 after a long battle with Anorexia nervosa.

Only aged 38, Nikki had fought bravely and tributes poured in when the news broke.

Big Brother – the show Nikki found fame on – tweeted a heartfelt tribute.

“Nikki Grahame was a much loved housemate and a huge part of the Big Brother family,” the account said.

“We are shocked and saddened by this awful news and our thoughts are with her family.”

Carlos sang in Il Divo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carlos Marin: 1968-2021

Il Divo star Carlo tragically died from Covid 19 in Manchester on December 19.

He was 53.

Close friend Simon Cowell was one of the first to pay tribute to the opera star.

He said in an emotional statement: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away.

“He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1.

“Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

Janice on Lorraine in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Janice Long: 1955-2021

Beloved radio DJ Janice died on Christmas Day, aged 66, from pneumonia.

She was at home surrounded by her family.

A trailblazing DJ on BBC Radio One in the 1980s, she was one of the co-presenters of Live Aid in 1984.

Read more: Paul O’Grady pays touching tribute to ‘legendary’ host Janice Long as he credits her for ‘keeping him going’

Heartbroken husband Paul said: “I’ve lost the love of my life and I’m going to spend the rest of it half a person.

“She had my back from the day we met, you couldn’t possibly ask for more love and loyalty from a wife.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.