Sarah Harding’s dad breaks silence over the Girls Aloud star’s tragic death

Sarah Harding’s father has broken his silence over his daughter’s death.

Singer Sarah died in September following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 39-years-old.

Her dad, John Hardman, had been estranged from the singer for almost two decades before she passed.

Sarah cut him off in 2000 after he broke up with her mum, Marie.

Alongside an image of the singer on Instagram, John paid tribute to his estranged daughter.

Sarah Harding’s dad has spoken out about his daughter’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding’s father pays tribute to the star

He told his followers that he “cherished” the time they spent together.

“In memory of my beautiful daughter Sarah Harding (Hardman) this Christmas,” he wrote. “I cherish the moments we had together before and during her illness.

Read more: Nadine Coyle believes she’s been visited by the ghost of Sarah Harding

“We all miss her greatly, and we thank her fans for their love and kindness, wishing them and their families a very happy Christmas.

“One can only try to stay safe in such difficult times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Hardman (@johnhardmanmusician)

Sarah’s death hit her former bandmates hard.

In a recent interview with Psychologies magazine, 40-year-old Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh admitted she’s still dealing with grief every day.

“I can’t lie, [Sarah’s death] absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge,” she said.

Read more: Kimberley Walsh pays tribute to Sarah Harding on her 40th birthday

“I deal with it [grief] day-to-day and, for me, that’s about checking in with everyone, especially Sarah’s mum, and making sure that they’re OK too. It’s going to take time, and it’s very, very tough,” she continued.

Sarah Harding’s former bandmates are still grieving their loss (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, following Sarah’s death, Cheryl Tweedy has been “prioritising” her own well-being.

As a result, a source said that Chezza had decided to take a step back from the limelight to grieve.

“The shock and devastation have hit her so hard,” an insider told The Sun.

“She’s not in any mindset to think about performing so she’s taking a little break to prioritise her wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.