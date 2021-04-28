When is Peaky Blinders back on BBC One? Will they replace Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly?

Peaky Blinders series six is currently being filmed – but when is it back on BBC One and will they replace Helen McCrory?

It was announced in January that the BAFTA award-winning series had returned to production for the sixth and final series.

Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

Peaky Blinders sixth and final series – what we know so far

The sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders is currently being filmed.

The story of Tommy Shelby and his family’s rise to prominence and power will conclude at the end of series six.

BBC One’s popular series, set against the backdrop of working class, post-First World War Birmingham, was delayed due to the pandemic.

However, creator and writer Steven Knight confirmed in January that filming had resumed.

He said: “Peaky is back and with a bang.

“After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

“While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Does he mean spin-offs?

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach also teased: “The world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

When is Peaky Blinders back on BBC One?

Season six is expected to air later in 2021 on BBC One or early 2022.

Shooting is expected to continue until May or June and then it’s another six months of editing.

Director Anthony Byrne previously said: “In an ideal world it would be great to be prepping again towards the end of the year [2020] with a view to start shooting early next year [2021].

“We were due to start filming at the end of March [2020] until the end of July.

“If we did start shooting in January, we wouldn’t finish until May / June and then it’s another six months of editing.”

That means we might not see Peaky Blinders season six until the end of 2021 or perhaps early 2022.

The tragic death of Helen McCrory also delayed filming.

Will Helen McCrory be replaced as Aunt Polly?

Helen McCrory portrayed Polly Gray, otherwise known as Aunt Polly, from the first series of Peaky Blinders in 2013 until her devastating death.

The actress died in April 2021 aged 52 following a battle with cancer.

Series five of Peaky Blinders aired in 2019 and saw Helen revisit her role as the feisty matriarch.

Helen’s role was due to continue until the end of the show’s run.

However it is unclear whether Helen had filmed any scenes.

The BBC has not made any statement yet regarding the character, or whether she will be replaced although it would be extremely unlikely given the circumstances.

It is more likely that scriptwriters write her out in some way that explains her absence.

The cast and crew of Peaky Blinders shared many moving tributes to Helen after her death.

Creator Steven Knight described her as “perfect”.

He told Radio Times: “I based the character of Aunt Polly on real working-class women I had grown up with: fierce, scary, protective of their own, funny and always aware of the absurdities of life.

“Helen was the perfect person to bring this amalgam of women to the screen in one stunningly vivid portrayal.

“Away from the business, she filled rooms and lit up places with her personality, and I can say now that her work on this planet had only just begun.”

How can I watch series six of Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders season six will air on BBC One, most likely in its usual Sunday night slot of 9pm.

Viewers can then watch all episodes on iPlayer.

It will probably appear on Netflix after it’s been broadcast on BBC One, if it follows the same pattern as season five.

All five series of Peaky Blinders are currently available to watch on iPlayer and Netflix.

Conrad Khan joins the cast of Peaky Blinders series six (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes will it be?

All previous five seasons of the BBC One series have been six episodes, so series six should be no different.

We also know Peaky Blinders season six, episode one will be called ‘Black Day’.

What happened at the end of Peaky Blinders series five?

The season five finale ended with Tommy Shelby appearing to lose his mind and poised to kill himself.

He was at his lowest after being betrayed during his failed assassination attempt on Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Series six will pick up where it left off, with Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne.

Peaky Blinders will return to BBC One later this year or early 2022.

