Damian Lewis has described his late wife Helen McCrory as “utterly heroic” in a beautiful new tribute.

The actor, 50, has written a lengthy piece to honour Helen, who died from cancer aged 52 last week.

In the tribute, which he penned for The Sunday Times, Damian also said the Peaky Blinders star was “funny as hell”.

Damian Lewis has penned a new tribute to his wife Helen McCrory (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Damian Lewis say about Helen McCrory?

Damian wrote: “She always asked people how they were, always took an interest, made each person she met feel special, as though they were the only person in the room.

“Gave them her full attention. Made them laugh, always. There were few funnier people – she was funny as hell.”

He added: “She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course – generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we’ve been, how blessed we are.”

Peaky Blinders star Helen died aged 52 last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Helen McCrory’s death: Heartbreaking tributes from fellow actors, colleagues and admirers

Helen’s death came as a shock to fans, as she had decided to keep her cancer diagnosis a secret.

Damian announced the sad news of her passing in a statement on Friday (April 16, 2021).

It read: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

There were few funnier people – she was funny as hell.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen’s secret battle

Helen told very few people about her cancer battle.

Among those who the actress did tell was Carrie Cracknell, who directed Helen in a production of Medea.

In an appearance on BBC’s Today programme, Carrie said she was “sworn to secrecy”.

Carrie said Helen didn’t want her illness overshadowing her family or professional life.

Helen kept her cancer battle a secret (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Helen McCrory death: ‘Very, very few people’ knew about star’s cancer battle

Last month, mum-of-two Helen appeared alongside Damian on Good Morning Britain.

The showbiz couple were on the show to promote their charity work for The Prince’s Trust.

During the interview, unassuming host Kate Garraway asked Helen if she was okay, saying she sounded “croaky”.

Laughing, Helen suggested she had been shouting at her kids as she joked: “I have children!”

Following Helen’s shock death, tributes have poured in for the much-loved actress.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.