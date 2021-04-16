Helen McCrory tributes have flooded social media after her husband Damian Lewis announced her death at the age of 52 earlier today (Friday, April 16).

The diminutive actress and star of Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter and Roadkill – referred to as Little One by Damian – was lauded for her talent, commanding adoration from viewers and respect from her peers.

So it’s not surprising so many co-stars, colleagues and fellow industry members have rushed to pay their respects with messages that will leave a lump in your throat.

Damian Lewis

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

JK Rowling

“I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon.

“My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.”

Michael Sheen

“So funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time.

“From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special.

“It was an honour to work with her and know her. Much love to Damian and her family.”

Daniel Mays

“Utterly heartbreaking and unfathomable news about the exceptional Helen McCrory. Her brilliance, versatility and magnetic power on stage and screen were always a joy to behold.

“We’ve lost one of the greats. Sending my all love, thoughts and condolences to Damian and family.”

Samuel West

“I always admired Helen McCrory as an actor of great power and stillness. She led so many companies from the front, with strength and surpassing style.

“But she was also one of the kindest, most generous people in the world. What a terrible loss.”

Dermot O’Leary

“Had the good fortune to meet and interview Helen McCrory a few times.

“A mighty talent, with always a hint of mischief. Really lovely company. Very sad news.”

Michelle Collins

“I’m really shocked so so sad I had the pleasure of meeting her and briefly worked with her, she certainly was a Tour de force, clever, charming and fierce and a brilliant actor my heart goes out to Damian and her family, bloody cancer I hate you!!”

Richard Arnold

“Not a single frame wasted, or a board untrodden. At the BAFTA TV awards after doing my usual shift, the bar was shut.

“Without a beat, Helen McCory handed me her bubbles with a twinkle in her eye: ‘You look like you need this.’ Love to all she held dear.”

Aisling Bea

“Utterly heart breaking, what a loss. Every actor looks & looked up to Helen McCrory – so brilliant and gripping and transformative and those who knew her as a friend really loved her.

“On Quiz last year & she was just so bloody cool, with funny anecdotes and stories and worrying about remembering all her lines.

“I could not believe that THE Helen McCrory was pacing up & down, worried about lines, she was so down to earth & openly vulnerable, all for the craft & being as good as possible…

“Then we watched her in the courtroom pretty much do a one woman monologue and be incredibly excellent and not forget a thing. #RIPHelenMcCrory Thoughts go out to her family and friends xxx”

Matt Lucas

“Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity.

“She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss.”

Rachel Parris

“I’m so sad about Helen McCrory. She was so brilliant. Mesmerising on screen. At the BAFTAs two years ago, she presented an award wearing sunshades because she’d lost her reading glasses and her shades were prescription, and she made everyone laugh and was so charming and funny.”

Mark Gatiss

“Unbearable and unbelievable that Helen McCrory has gone. A genuine firecracker with an aching vulnerability. A wonderful actor and a wonderful woman. Thoughts with Damian and family.”

Sally Abbott

“I’m so so sorry for your loss. She was a goddess to all of us who never met her but admired her hugely, and an amazing woman for those that did. Much love to you and your family.”

Kathryn Drysdale

“Helen McCrory was an outstanding talent. One of the finest actors of this generation. Didn’t want this to be true. What a loss. Rest in Peace.”

Susan Penhaligon

“So, so sad, what a glorious actress, I admired her greatly.”

