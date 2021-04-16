Actress Helen McCrory has sadly died at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer.

Her husband Damian Lewis issued a heartbreaking statement to Twitter on Friday (April 16).

It read: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

Helen has died at the age of 52 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Helen McCrory dies at 52 after cancer battle

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

Read more: Prince Philip news: Duke ‘had twinkle in his eye to the end,’ claims former Palace aide

“God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Damian Lewis issued a statement (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Tributes have poured in on social media for the Harry Potter and James Bond actress.

One person said: “Oh my God! And only 52! Sending so much love to the friends and family of Helen McCrory, particularly Damian. I am so so sorry.”

Another wrote: “Oh god. Helen McCrory. So dreadful. She was an amazing actor.”

One added: “Helen McCrory was an immense presence in everything she was in. Truly brilliant.”

Another tweeted: “Absolutely gutted to hear we’ve lost the amazing, the wonderful, and the unforgettable Helen McCrory.”

Helen leaves behind husband Damian and their two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13.

Just last month, Helen and Damian appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss their charity work.

Host Kate Garraway asked Helen: “Are you alright, Helen? You sound a bit croaky. Have you got a sore throat?”

Read more: Cheryl Baker begs EastEnders bosses for a second chance after audition fail

Helen replied: “I’ve got children!”

Meanwhile, Helen and Damian raised over £1million for Feed NHS, a program to give food from high street restaurants to NHS staff, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helen was known for her roles as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders, Clair Dowar in James Bond film Skyfall and Emma Banville in Fearless.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.