Helen McCrory, much-loved star of Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter, died yesterday (Friday April 16) from cancer.

The actress – who was aged 52 – received an outpouring of moving tributes from fellow actors and fans, who were stunned by the heartbreaking news.

Helen and husband, Damian Lewis, appeared on Good Morning Britain only last month, when host Kate Garraway asked if she was “ok” during the interview.

‘Now more than ever young people whose life feels like it’s on hold with coronavirus need to know people are still there to help.’ @PrincesTrust ambassadors Helen McCrory and @lewis_damian talk about the work they’re doing with their charity. pic.twitter.com/rPNqDszCop — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 12, 2021

What happened during the last TV appearance of Helen McCrory before her death?

The showbiz couple appeared on the breakfast show in March 2020 to publicise their charity work for the Prince’s Trust.

Interviewed by Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Helen joked as Kate pointed out that she sounded croaky.

After Helen finished talking about their work, Kate asked: “Are you alright, Helen?

“You sound a bit croaky. Have you got a sore throat?”

Helen chuckled and responded: “I have children!”

This suggested she had been a mother shouting at her two teenage kids – Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.

But despite the croakiness in her voice, no one knew the secret battle she was fighting. And this has now devastated fans.

I remember watching Damien Lewis and Helen McCrory on GMB last month. Ben and Kate kept referring to how Helen’s voice, almost joking about how it sounded. So sad to think she was fighting a battle no one knew about. Just shows you never really know what someone’s going through. — Abbie (@abbiecarolin_x) April 16, 2021

So sad to hear about Helen McCrory. Saw her and Damian Lewis on GMB just a couple of weeks ago. At the time I thought she looked and sounded poorly, but the thing that struck me most was the way he looked at her when she spoke. It was beautiful and so full of love. ❤ — Jennifer Richards 🌎💚 (@JenniRich2009) April 16, 2021

In complete shock! Only watched Helen McCrory being interviewed on @GMB two weeks ago with Damian Lewis. To think they were in the know of course. Helen was simply a beautiful person and actor. RIP Helen. Thoughts with Damian and the family. 😥 — David P Perlmutter – Fiction & Non-Fiction Writer (@davepperlmutter) April 16, 2021

How did fans react?

One viewer, who remembered the interview, said on Twitter: “I remember watching Damien Lewis and Helen McCrory on GMB last month.

“Ben and Kate kept referring to how Helen’s voice, almost joking about how it sounded.

“So sad to think she was fighting a battle no one knew about. Just shows you never really know what someone’s going through.”

"So sad to hear about Helen McCrory.

At the time I thought she looked and sounded poorly, but the thing that struck me most was the way he looked at her when she spoke.

"Saw her and Damian Lewis on GMB just a couple of weeks ago.

“At the time I thought she looked and sounded poorly, but the thing that struck me most was the way he looked at her when she spoke.

“It was beautiful and so full of love.”

Helen in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

How did Damian break the tragic news?

During the past year, the couple had not only been raising money for the Prince’s Trust, but also the FeedNHS food charity.

After her shock death, husband Damian sent a heartbreaking message to fans on social media.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he said.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

“God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”