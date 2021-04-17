Helen McCrory made her last TV appearance on GMB
News

Helen McCrory death: GMB interview last month devastates fans, knowing know she was ill

Kate Garraway asked if she was okay as she had a croaky voice

By Paul Hirons

Helen McCrory, much-loved star of Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter, died yesterday (Friday April 16) from cancer.

The actress – who was aged 52 – received an outpouring of moving tributes from fellow actors and fans, who were stunned by the heartbreaking news.

Helen and husband, Damian Lewis, appeared on Good Morning Britain only last month, when host Kate Garraway asked if she was “ok” during the interview.

What happened during the last TV appearance of Helen McCrory before her death?

The showbiz couple appeared on the breakfast show in March 2020 to publicise their charity work for the Prince’s Trust.

Interviewed by Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Helen joked as Kate pointed out that she sounded croaky.

After Helen finished talking about their work, Kate asked: “Are you alright, Helen?

“You sound a bit croaky. Have you got a sore throat?”

Read more: Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory dies aged 52 after battle with cancer

Helen chuckled and responded: “I have children!”

This suggested she had been a mother shouting at her two teenage kids – Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.

But despite the croakiness in her voice, no one knew the secret battle she was fighting. And this has now devastated fans.

How did fans react?

One viewer, who remembered the interview, said on Twitter: “I remember watching Damien Lewis and Helen McCrory on GMB last month.

“Ben and Kate kept referring to how Helen’s voice, almost joking about how it sounded.

“So sad to think she was fighting a battle no one knew about. Just shows you never really know what someone’s going through.”

Another wrote: “So sad to hear about Helen McCrory.

At the time I thought she looked and sounded poorly, but the thing that struck me most was the way he looked at her when she spoke.

“Saw her and Damian Lewis on GMB just a couple of weeks ago.

“At the time I thought she looked and sounded poorly, but the thing that struck me most was the way he looked at her when she spoke.

“It was beautiful and so full of love.”

Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders
Helen in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

How did Damian break the tragic news?

During the past year, the couple had not only been raising money for the Prince’s Trust, but also the FeedNHS food charity.

After her shock death, husband Damian sent a heartbreaking message to fans on social media.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he said.

Read more: Helen McCrory death: Tributes from fellow actors, colleagues and admirers that will break your heart

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

“God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

linda Robson and pauline quirke
Linda Robson admits nerves and anxiety over performance with Pauline Quirke
windsor powercut
Windsor hit by power cut just hours before Prince Philip’s funeral
fans of the graham norton show slam him for tom cruise appearance
The Graham Norton Show: Tom Cruise slammed by viewers for dominating Friday’s episode
MasterChef finale
MasterChef finale: Fans demand huge change to next series as Tom Rhodes wins
Prince Philip funeral on TV
Prince Philip funeral: When and where does coverage start on TV?
Ashley cain baby update
Ashley Cain shares heartbreaking new update paying tribute to baby daughter Azaylia