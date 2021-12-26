Paul O’Grady pays touching tribute to ‘legendary’ host Janice Long as he credits her for ‘keeping him going’

Paul O’Grady has paid a touching tribute to Janice Long following her death.

The former presenter of Top of the Pops died after a “short illness” at the age of 66, her agent confirmed today (December 26).

Shortly after news broke, Paul took to social media to remember the “legendary” host.

Paul shared a shot of Janice to his profile alongside a touching message.

He wrote: “Gutted to hear that Janice Long has passed. She was the first woman to present Top of the Pops and a legendary presenter on Radio, a medium that she was passionate about.

“I used to love listening to her on late night Radio 2 particularly when I was writing books as she was such good company and kept me going.”

Paul continued: “I invited her to my book launch at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and she had a ball.

“She was quite a woman who new every band going. My sincere condolences to her family #janicelong.”

Fans rushed to share their condolences, with one saying: “Ahh so sad. A lovely woman x.”

Paul O’Grady has shared a touching tribute to Janice Long (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “Lovely lady. Kept me company many nights driving around England. Loved her presenting style. Always spoke like she was your friend.”

A third posted: “Late night show on Radio 2 the best ever… RIP Janice.”

A fourth commented: “Sad news – rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Janice passed away on Christmas Day surrounded by her family.

During her 40-year career, the star hosted shows across BBC stations including Radio 1 and Top of the Pops.

Her agent, Nigel Forsyth, confirmed the sad news in a statement: “Janice was a wonderful, warm human being and exceptional broadcaster.

Paul called the former Top of the Pops presenter a ‘legend’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit.

“She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children who she thought the world of.”

Paul was among those sharing tributes to Janice.

Following her death, one fan wrote: “What sad news to hear Janice Long has passed away at 66, far too soon, hopefully reunited with brother Keith both of them taken too young love to her family.”

