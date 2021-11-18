Kimberley Walsh reflected on the death of her friend and bandmate Sarah Harding yesterday (November 17), on what would’ve been her 40th birthday.

Sarah tragically died in September after a battle with breast cancer.

She was aged just 39.

And, on what would’ve been her big birthday, bandmate Kimberley was in a reflective mood, especially as her 40th falls just three days later.

Kimberley Walsh paid tribute to Sarah Harding on her first birthday since her death (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kimberley say about Sarah Harding?

Kimberley admitted yesterday was a “very strange day”.

Sharing a selection of pictures of Sarah to Instagram, Kimberley opened up to fans.

She said: “Today is a very strange day.

“We have celebrated so many birthdays together over the years so this feels very surreal.

“I hoped with all my heart that we would be celebrating our 40ths together too as we planned.”

Kimberley added: “You ALWAYS brought the party and I have spent today reflecting and reliving all the amazing memories we made 💫💫💫.”

Kimberley turns 40 later this week (November 20).

Cheryl and Nicola shared memories of Sarah too

Sarah’s Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts also posted tributes on her birthday.

Nicola shared a selection of pictures of Sarah and said she fees her “energy” around her.

“I know you’re somewhere making trouble live one,” she said.

“Happy Earth birthday Sarah. Love, miss and thinking about you all the time.

“I feel your energy like you’re still here. Wish we could have ran riot around town like we used to for your big 4.0 today!

“Cause a supernova up there electric girl,” she added.

Cheryl and Nicola Roberts also posted memories of Sarah on what would have been her 40th (Credit: Splash News)

What did Cheryl’s tribute to Sarah say?

Cheryl also posted a tribute earlier on Sarah’s birthday.

She shared a video montage to her Instagram grid that left fans weeping.

She captioned the video: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime.”

Nadine Coyle was the only Girls Aloud bandmate to not post on Instagram yesterday.

