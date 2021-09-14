Latest reports suggest the remaining members of Girls Aloud will reunite for a one-off concert to pay tribute to Sarah Harding.

Sarah died on September 5, with her heartbroken mum Marie announcing the news on social media.

The blonde singer was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer last year.

And now it’s reported that her bandmates are planning the ultimate tribute to the star.

Sarah Harding died after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Sarah Harding latest: Girls Aloud to reunite?

According to The Sun, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts will reunite for a charity concert in Sarah’s honour.

Before Sarah’s diagnosis discussions were underway for a comeback to mark the group’s 20th anniversary.

Read more: Cheryl pays moving tribute to Sarah Harding

Inspired by The Wanted star Tom Parker’s upcoming Stand Up To Cancer gig, the ladies apparently hope their reunion will raise money for vital causes.

A music source revealed: “It’s bittersweet, of course. They’ve all been through the most devastating news and it’s beyond tragic. But when the time is right they’d love to see a concert in Sarah’s memory.”

They added: “It would be hugely emotional for everyone involved, but it feels like a wonderful thing to do after everyone had hoped they might be able to do it together.

“They loved her energy and her zest for everything, so it would have to be done in that spirit. And if it could raise some money for charity too, then even better.”

Latest reports suggest Girls Aloud will reunite in honour of Sarah Harding (Credit: Splash News)

Nadine urges Sarah to ‘visit’ her

The remaining members of Girls Aloud were left heartbroken by Sarah’s death last week.

They all posted tributes on social media, with Nadine posting another this week to mark a week since her friend’s death.

Read more: Sarah Harding felt ‘strangely comforted’ she would ‘leave this world’ before her beloved mum

She said: “One week without you!! Thinking of you all day every day and trying to imagine how your new journey is going.

“Please feel free to come visit me any time. I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn.

“I hope you now know how much you are loved and how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself.

“Always an inspiration, always a shining light and always my friend.”

Sarah with her bandmate and friend Cheryl Tweedy (Credit: Splash News)

When is Sarah’s funeral?

Details of Sarah’s funeral are yet to be announced.

However, the star had been planning her own send off before her tragic death.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the tribute concert news.