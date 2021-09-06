Sarah Harding felt ‘strangely comforted’ that she would ‘probably leave this world’ before her mum

Tragic Sarah Harding felt “strangely comforted” that she would “leave this world” before her mum.

The Girls Aloud pop superstar died yesterday (Sunday, September 5) aged just 39 after battling metastasised breast cancer.

Sarah made the admission in her book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding’s admission about dying before her mum

Earlier this year, Sarah released an autobiography called Hear Me Out.

The book chronicled her life in Girls Aloud, her reaction to her devastating diagnoses as well as living with cancer.

She also wrote movingly about the relationship she shares with mum Marie.

Read more: Sarah Harding dead aged 39 following breast cancer battle as her mum pays tribute

“In a strange way it’s comforting to know that I will probably leave this world before she does; at least then I won’t have to go through the pain of losing her.

“The truth is, I can’t live without her now, she cares for me and helps me because, at times, I am too weak to help myself.”

Sarah on stage with Girls Aloud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Girls Aloud reunion for Sarah Harding

Sarah also speaks candidly about reuniting with her Girls Aloud pals Cheryl, Nicole Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh.

However, despite the reunion, in August 2020 Sarah revealed that she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer and that it had spread to other parts of her body.

In the book she said: “I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life because now I know just how precious it is… nothing is certain anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Harding (@sarahnicoleharding)

Sarah Harding’s mum Marie’s message to fans

Yesterday, Marie sent a message to her daughter’s legions of Instagram fans, confirming the awful Sarah Harding news.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” Marie began.

Read more: Sarah Harding tribute: ‘We mourn someone who has soundtracked our lives for 20 years but had so many dreams to fulfil still’

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

She went on to thank fans for their “kind support over the past year” and that it gave Sarah “great strength and comfort to know she was loved”.