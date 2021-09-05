Sarah Harding dead: Katie Price and James Martin share touching tributes to Girls Aloud star

Tributes have poured in for Sarah Harding following the news that the Girls Aloud is dead aged 39.

The singer’s mum Marie confirmed the sad news on Instagram, alongside a shot of her daughter.

Following the post, stars have rushed to pay tribute to Sarah.

Sarah Harding is dead aged 39, her family confirmed today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding dead: Celebrities pay tribute to late star

In a comment underneath the Instagram post, Fearne Cotton shared: “Oh my gosh I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m sending your family so much love and strength.

“She was always kind and so much fun to be around. I’m very sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to you.”

Alan Carr penned: “Such awful news. Heartbreaking.”

In addition, Alesha Dixon said: “A bright shining star! Rest in peace beautiful Sarah. Thank you for your love and kindness angel.”

Martin Kemp shared a sweet message, saying: “So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans.. Rest in peace!”

“Such sad news. RIP Sarah xx,” comedy duo Ant and Dec posted.

James Martin remembers his ‘friend’ Sarah

Furthermore, James Martin shared a touching tribute to his ‘friend” Sarah.

On Instagram, the chef shared: “Thank you for brightening my life. We laughed, we cried, we cooked together and Jesus we drank and I loved every moment. God bless you babe, can’t wait to see you again. RIP my friend.”

Katie Price also posted a message for the star, saying: “I’m devastated to hear my friend, @sarahnicoleharding has passed. You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember the all laughs we used to have back in the day…

“I always valued Sarah’s friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Patsy Palmer added: “So very sad to wake up to the news that @sarahnicoleharding has past away. This picture was taken at @nickede birthday.

“So young and beautiful. Cancer is a devastating illness for so many . Sending all our love to Sarah’s family & close friends at this sad time. Rest easy beauty.”

A sad day! Such a shining star! Rest in peace beautiful Sarah ❤️❤️❤️ — Alesha Dixon (@AleshaOfficial) September 5, 2021

So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go , hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile , … love to her family and friends ❤️ #SarahHarding — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 5, 2021

So sad to hear news of Sarah Harding. Such a beautiful woman. This terrible disease has claimed far too many #ripsarah — Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor) September 5, 2021

I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Harding. What a beautiful girl and person she really was. I don’t claim to have known her very well but what I did know was how fun and kind she really was. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Sleep tight x — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) September 5, 2021

Sarah Harding So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans..

Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/Gg5QPgfb4w — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) September 5, 2021

So devastating. Rest peacefully Sarah Harding, a star I grew up singing along to ♥️ pic.twitter.com/4xX8XdXGVR — Olivia Bowen (@OliviaDBuck) September 5, 2021

Sarah’s mum confirms her sad passing

The sad news was announced by Sarah’s mum in a post on Instagram.

Marie penned: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.”

In addition, it read: “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease.

“She was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

