Cheryl has paid a moving tribute to her friend Sarah Harding, who tragically died aged 39 yesterday (Sunday September 5).

While celeb pals and fans paid their own tributes to the stars, Cheryl became the final Girls Aloud bandmate to comment.

What did Cheryl say about Sarah Harding?

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl shared a lengthy, moving message with fans.

“Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed,” she began.

“As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.

“We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name.”



“I love you”

Cheryl continued: “I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times.

“She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most.

“I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love.”

She finished the message: “I love you Sarah… farewell. Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts.”

What did the other members of Girls Aloud say about Sarah?

Earlier, Cheryl’s bandmates Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh all paid their own tributes.

Nicola said: “I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.”

Elsewhere, Nadine said: “I am absolutely devastated!!

“I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!”

Kimberley, meanwhile, said the news “hurts so bad” and that “your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard”.