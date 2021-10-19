Nadine Coyle claims she’s been visited by the ghost of late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, according to a report.

The Sun reports Nadine, 36, believes Sarah‘s presence is responsible for ‘moving things in her house’.

Sarah, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2020, died last month aged just 39.

Sarah Harding passed away in September 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding

According to the tabloid, an item flew off a shelf in Nadine’s house as the singer was discussing her late friend one night.

The report claims Nadine questioned whether Sarah could be behind the unusual event.

Nadine reportedly admits Sarah’s death remains “so fresh” – and still expects to hear from her pal on the phone.

However, the incident in her house is apparently not the only time Nadine has pondered whether Sarah’s spirit has visited her.

Nadine Coyle ‘has felt late friend’s presence’ (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

‘Screaming in fear’

The Sun also reports that eerie moments have left co-workers on Nadine’s current TV project Last Singer Standing ‘screaming in fear’.

Nadine said: “[Sarah’s] definitely made her presence known a few times.

She’s definitely made her presence known a few times.

“There was a couple of days when my headphones just flew across the table when I was sitting getting my makeup done.

“It happened three days in a row for no reason, they just flew across.”

Nadine also noted her colleagues felt there could be no other reason why the items would travel so far unassisted.

The pair were bandmates on and off for nearly two decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Visit me anytime’

Nadine also said she “definitely” does take some comfort from the mysterious goings on.

But the possibly supernatural occurrences are not entirely unexpected for Nadine.

In the days following Sarah’s passing last month, Nadine encouraged Sarah’s spirit to pop in.

She wrote on Instagram: “One week without you! Thinking of you all day everyday and trying to imagine how your new journey is going.

“Please feel free to come visit me anytime.

“I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn.”

