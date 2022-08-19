Josephine Tewson of Keeping Up Appearances has sadly passed away aged 91.

Her agent confirmed the sad news this afternoon as tributes for the late star poured in.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson. Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the Age of 91 #JosephineTewson pic.twitter.com/t4drKuKSXR — Diamond Management (@diamond_mgmnt) August 19, 2022

Josephine Tewson dies at 91

Earlier today it was announced that Josephine had sadly passed away.

The TV and stage star was 91 years old.

Her agent, Jean Diamond of Diamond Management, announced the sad news this afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm the passing of Josephine Tewson,” she said.

“Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the age of 91.”

Josephine has passed away (Credit: Shuttershock)

Tributes pour in

Upon hearing the news of Josephine’s death, fans of the star took to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

“Rest in peace, lovely lady. Wonderful actress,” one fan wrote.

“She’s shaken her last teacup in Hyacinth’s kitchen. RIP Josephine Tewson,” another said.

“Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John [Challis] loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone,” John Challis’ wife tweeted.

“Such sad news, another lovely lady has left us, RIP Josephine,” another fan wrote.

“Awh so sad. Another legend gone,” a fifth said.

Josephine is best known for her role in Keeping Up Appearances (Credit: Shuttershock)

Josephine Tewson’s career

Born in London in 1931, Josephine made her first TV appearance in Charlesworth in 1959.

Between 1963 and 1968 she made a number of appearances in hit BBC show Z-Cars.

In the 1970s, she also appeared in The Two Ronnies on numerous occasions.

She played the role of Edna Hawkins in Shelley between 1979 and 1984.

Josephine is perhaps best known for playing Elizabeth Warden in Keeping Up Appearances between 1990 and 1995.

She was also known for playing Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine.

She also made appearances in Doctors and Coronation Street, and had a long, varied theatre career too.

