Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson smiling
News

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91 as tributes pour in

Josephine was best known for her role in Keeping Up Appearances

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Josephine Tewson of Keeping Up Appearances has sadly passed away aged 91.

Her agent confirmed the sad news this afternoon as tributes for the late star poured in.

Josephine Tewson dies at 91

Earlier today it was announced that Josephine had sadly passed away.

The TV and stage star was 91 years old.

Her agent, Jean Diamond of Diamond Management, announced the sad news this afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm the passing of Josephine Tewson,” she said.

“Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the age of 91.”

Keeping Up With Appearances star Josephine Tewson smiling
Josephine has passed away (Credit: Shuttershock)

Tributes pour in

Upon hearing the news of Josephine’s death, fans of the star took to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

“Rest in peace, lovely lady. Wonderful actress,” one fan wrote.

“She’s shaken her last teacup in Hyacinth’s kitchen. RIP Josephine Tewson,” another said.

“Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John [Challis] loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone,” John Challis’ wife tweeted.

“Such sad news, another lovely lady has left us, RIP Josephine,” another fan wrote.

“Awh so sad. Another legend gone,” a fifth said.

Josephine Tewson and the cast of Keeping Up Appearances smiling
Josephine is best known for her role in Keeping Up Appearances (Credit: Shuttershock)

Josephine Tewson’s career

Born in London in 1931, Josephine made her first TV appearance in Charlesworth in 1959.

Between 1963 and 1968 she made a number of appearances in hit BBC show Z-Cars.

In the 1970s, she also appeared in The Two Ronnies on numerous occasions.

She played the role of Edna Hawkins in Shelley between 1979 and 1984.

Josephine is perhaps best known for playing Elizabeth Warden in Keeping Up Appearances between 1990 and 1995.

She was also known for playing Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine.

She also made appearances in Doctors and Coronation Street, and had a long, varied theatre career too.

Leave your tributes for Josephine on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coronation Street Alma with broken heart
Coronation Street fans ‘heartbroken’ and ‘furious’ over tragic storyline
Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon and Judi Love on Loose Women today
Stacey Solomon told by Loose Women co-star she’s ‘gone too far’
Stu Bernie and Dev Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers: Stu persecuted as he’s released from prison
Charity Emma Atkins Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Is actress Emma Atkins married and does she have kids?
Maisie Smith and Max George smiling
Maisie Smith and Max George ‘spotted holding hands’ amid ‘dating’ rumours
Ruth Langsford looking shocked on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford shows off hair transformation on Instagram as she reveals she ‘went for the chop’