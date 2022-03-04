Piers Morgan leads tributes as cricket legend Shane Warne dies aged 52

Cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52 as tributes have poured in on social media.

The Australian cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack, his management company said.

Shane, who was considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, passed away at his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

It’s been reported that Shane suffered a fatal heart attack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shane Warne dies aged 52

A statement from his management company said: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Tributes have poured in following the death of Shane Warne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan pays tribute to ‘loyal friend’

Tributes have poured in on social media, including from many celebrities.

Piers Morgan wrote: “Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

“He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.”

In addition, he added: “Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company.”

Meanwhile, actor Hugh Jackman added: “Like you all I am in shock to wake to the news that @ShaneWarne had passed away.

Shane famously dated Elizabeth Hurley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent.

“My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted: “Genuinely can’t believe the sad news about the death of Shane Warne.

“He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever.

“What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many.”

Tributes pour in

In addition, fans also paid tribute to Shane as one said: “I am in shock. I can’t believe he has passed away. R.I.P.” Shane.

Another wrote: “I can’t believe the news, he was far too young. RIP Shane.”

A third added: “Just devastating news. He literally was a legend.”

Shane is survived by his three children, who he shared with former wife Simone Callahan.

He was previously in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

