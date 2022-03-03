Piers Morgan has been criticised after taking aim at his former ITV colleagues on Twitter.

The controversial star, who sensationally quit Good Morning Britain last year, took to social media to react to an image of his past co-stars.

To mark International Women’s Day, the women of ITV got together for a glamorous shoot wearing different shades of pink, red and orange.

Piers Morgan has been criticised on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan pokes fun at ITV on Twitter

The photo features the likes of Holly Willoughby, Lorraine Kelly and Rochelle Humes.

Meanwhile, Piers‘ former GMB co-stars Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway were also snapped for the shot.

Despite the important message, the journalist couldn’t resist taking a swipe.

Read more: Susanna Reid mocks GMB presenter line-up as ITV ‘struggles’ to replace Piers Morgan

Alongside the photo, Piers poked fun: “As we approach #internationalwomensday, great to see ITV’s female talent all dressing up in pink and proudly identifying as women.

“Of course, had I suggested they do this, the wokies would have branded me a sexist gender-stereotype-promoting transphobic patronising monster.”

However, the post was met to a series of mixed responses.

As we approach #internationalwomensday, great to see ITV’s female talent all dressing up in pink and proudly identifying as women. Of course, had I suggested they do this, the wokies would have branded me a sexist gender-stereotype-promoting transphobic patronising monster…. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RlHxDfPmQ2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 3, 2022

Many took issue with the tweet and slammed the star.

One said: “Still bitter about the ITV thing after all this time…”

Another wrote: “What a pathetic and bitter response.”

“Only you could make it about you

In addition, a third tweeted: “I think the point is, you wouldn’t have suggested it.”

A fourth posted: “Spinning that photo into being about yourself is hella mental gymnastics, even for you, Piers.”

Another complained: “How did you manage to make this about yourself? Grotesque.”

Piers previously worked with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Some agreed with Piers

Meanwhile, others saw the funny side to Piers’ tweet.

One joked: “School photos are not what they used to be.”

Read more: Kate Garraway’s big U-turn on advice from Piers Morgan over Derek’s plight

A second simply added: “Well said.”

However, one pointed out: “I love the diversity in this picture. Big up to @ITV for making such progress.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.