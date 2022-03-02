Kate Garraway’s big U-turn on advice from Piers Morgan over Derek’s plight

Kate Garraway made a U-turn on Piers Morgan‘s advice to her during her husband Derek Draper‘s health battle.

Derek is living with the after-effects of Covid-19 after contracting the virus in March 2020.

He now receives round-the-clock care at his and Kate‘s family home in London.

However, early on when Derek was ill, Piers advised Kate to write down her thoughts when she was expressing her concerns.

Kate Garraway on Piers Morgan’s advice

Speaking on Iain Dale’s LBC radio show about her book The Power of Hope last year, Kate explained: “It was actually Piers Morgan who very early on when I was bleeding at anybody and trying to make sense of what was going on, he just said, ‘you’ve got to write this down.’

“And I didn’t really because there didn’t seem time to write it down.

“But he said, ‘Just write words you’ll remember because you won’t remember some of these things.'”

Kate continued at the time: “Also, I was taking huge amounts of notes.

“In the very early days when Derek was sick and I was trying to get through to hospitals, you were getting different people each time and often people who weren’t actually treating Derek.

“So I’ve got this strange medical book on my shelf.”

Kate later took Piers’ advice which led to her memoir.

Piers has been incredibly supportive to Kate throughout Derek’s health battle.

Back in May 2020, he expressed his heartbreak over Kate and Derek’s situation.

Responding to a story at the time about Kate clapping for carers during the height of the pandemic, Piers wrote on Twitter: “This breaks my heart.

“Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague. So many families going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis.

“Sending all my love to Kate & continuing to root for Derek.”

Since then, Kate has kept fans updated on husband Derek’s condition and has released two ITV documentaries about his journey.

The second, Caring for Derek, aired last week and received much praise from viewers.

Meanwhile, tonight, Kate is back on our screens for a new documentary called Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway.

The show sees Kate speaking to a fashion influencer suffering from fibroids.

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway airs on BBC Two, tonight, at 8pm.

