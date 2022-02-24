Kate Garraway shares update on Derek as she admits fears over his 24-hour care

Kate Garraway has revealed her hope over treatment that could benefit her husband, Derek Draper.

The GMB star recently travelled to Mexico after she was contacted by a doctor who hoped to help Derek.

Kate stayed by Derek’s side while he underwent a pioneering new treatment at a clinic in Mexico.

Derek is once again due to return to the centre next month (March) where he will remain for a further 28 days.

On This Morning, Kate told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about how she was thinking about the long-term solution to Derek’s care needs.

Kate Garraway opened up about taking her husband to Mexico for treatment (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway gives Derek Draper update

She said that she had worries about Derek’s 24-hour care as money can run out.

Kate said: “[The treatment] came at a really low point where I thought, ‘this is not sustainable’.

“I don’t believe that we can have 24-hour care forever, there’s a point when money runs out.”

Kate shared her ‘heartbreak’ over Derek and the person he is now (Credit: ITV)

What else did Kate say?

She continued: “We can’t give up on him. This doctor dealt with people, not as severe as Derek, but in the area, offered us the chance to be a test case.

“He can sustain sitting in a wheelchair for 20 minutes. So the thought of going 5,000 miles seemed properly bonkers.

“We worked hard. I feel worried about [being positive] because I don’t want to launch false hope. Flipping heck, if this works I’ll spend the rest of my life campaigning for it to come here and be free.”

“When he first came back the fatigue was overwhelming, which they said was a good thing,” she added. “We’re starting to see little by little improvements. I really hope it can build.”

Elsewhere, Kate went on to share that she feels like she’s slowly getting her husband back.

Kate Garraway says she feels like she’s starting to get her husband back (Credit: ITV)

When asked how their bond had shifted since his illness, she said: “You only notice the things they did when they are not there.

“There is a sort of heartbreak that you see the person you love in little moments and then suddenly they are gone, so you go through the ‘he’s there, he’s not there’ all the time. But I kind of think that if that is bad for me, then how much worse is it for him being inside that and yes it’s changed.”

Kate went on to add: “But we did have a lovely moment where I wheeled him to this place that I used to call the operations room, which is a box room that is a study and I showed him in because I was looking for some papers and he said ‘disgraceful’ because it was so untidy.”

