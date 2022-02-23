Kate Garraway hits back at claim she’s ‘parading Derek’ in documentary

Kate Garraway has responded to a claim she ‘paraded’ her husband Derek Draper for their new documentary.

Caring for Derek aired on ITV last night as viewers got a glimpse of how Kate takes care of Derek at home following his Covid battle.

Derek spent more than a year in hospital after contracting Covid back in March 2020.

The virus has caused such damage to his body that he now receives round-the-clock care.

The documentary showed how Kate cares for Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway documentary about Derek

However, as the show aired on Tuesday night, some people targeted Kate.

One person wrote to her on Twitter: “I genuinely hope he makes as full a recovery as possible.

“Sadly I still can’t reconcile how Derek’s alleged inability to communicate ties in with him consenting to Kate parading him in front of the public.

Kate hit back at some critics (Credit: ITV)

“That’s never sat comfortably with me.”

However, Kate replied: “If you watch the doc tonight you will see.”

Following the documentary, the person apologised if they “caused any offence”.

Meanwhile, some trolls attacked Kate over the airing of her show.

One person said: “How much more money can she get from Derek’s condition never mind the charities what next?”

Derek receives round-the-clock care after battling Covid (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Look at me, my husband is ill and I’m on ITV constantly!”

However, the trolls’ comments were outweighed by an outpouring of support for the mum-of-two.

Many people rushed to Kate’s defence and hit back at the horrible comments.

One person replied to the troll: “Vile person you are.”

Another tweeted: “Always one bitter troll on here shame on you. Money does not make anyone’s plight any different.

Kate received much support from fans (Credit: ITV)

“It’s highlighting the difficulties that are associated with being a carer I am sure all people would swap money for the health of their loved ones in a heartbeat.”

Another told Kate on Twitter: “As a nurse working with people in their own homes, I truly admire you showing the public what an utter nightmare it can be navigating care and support services for someone in their own home.

“Ignore the trolls, you’re doing amazing.”

Kate also responded to a few more comments as the show aired.

One person had tweeted Kate saying: “My wife and I are both CEV [clinically extremely vulnerable] and we were disappointed with the Kate/Derek documentary – it was good, but only showed the gap between being disabled with money, and being disabled with nothing, and how money can buy you treatment.”

The incredible care we are so lucky to have had is nhs. The pioneering treatment isn’t yet available as we are a test case. but I am aware it’s much much harder for others, that’s what I was trying to show – if it’s tough for us think what it’s like for others. 💕 https://t.co/c23hNBe1ZC — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) February 23, 2022

However, Kate replied: “The incredible care we are so lucky to have had is nhs.

“The pioneering treatment isn’t yet available as we are a test case.

“But I am aware it’s much much harder for others, that’s what I was trying to show – if it’s tough for us think what it’s like for others.”

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek is available to watch on the ITV Hub now.

