Susanna Reid mocks GMB presenter line-up as ITV ‘struggles’ to replace Piers Morgan

Susanna Reid has jokingly mocked the GMB presenter line-up headache ITV apparently has during an interview on Lorraine today (Monday, February 28).

ITV has reportedly struggled to replace Piers Morgan since his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain last year, regularly rotating its presenting teams.

Reports claimed that the broadcaster is finding it hard to find someone suitable to take over from Piers permanently.

What did Susanna Reid say about GMB on Lorraine today?

Susanna was on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly welcomed Susanna onto the show to talk about International Women’s Day today.

27 women working in front of the cameras at ITV posed for a large group photo recently, which was posted online yesterday (Sunday, February 27).

The photo is to commemorate International Women’s Day 2022, which is on Tuesday, March 8.

Speaking about the picture, Susanna, 50, said: “With some clever planning, we managed this incredible photograph of all these women.”

“And these are just the women on ITV daytime!” she said. “I mean, it’s remarkable, isn’t it? What an incredible sisterhood.”

Susanna then went on to say: “I think that photograph just shows how far we [women] have come.”

What did Susanna say about her co-hosts?

Susanna joked about GMB’s presenting line-up on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

After discussing the worrying situation in Eastern Europe, with Russia invading Ukraine, the conversation then moved on to Susanna’s role presenting on GMB.

“Now, when you are presenting right now, it’s a little bit like speed dating,” Lorraine said. “There has been a fair few fellas.”

“TV Tinder,” Susanna joked. “It is TV Tinder! There’s been quite a few,” Lorraine said.

As clips of Susanna with various co-presenters on GMB were shown, Susanna spoke about not having a regular GMB co-host.

“There’s my good friend Rob Rinder, I’m normally out in Ibiza with him. There’s Ed Balls, who we know of course. Alastair Campbell as well, Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Bill Turnbull, Richard Bacon, Martin Lewis. Goodness me, where does it stop?” she laughed.

Piers was Susanna’s regular co-host from 2015 until his exit in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

However, despite constantly having a new co-host by her side, Susanna said she is enjoying the experience.

“It must be quite difficult – because you’ve got to have a good rapport with someone,” Lorraine said.

“You and Bill, brilliant, you and Rob Rinder, you know each other really well. You can really tell. But obviously, you’ve been getting to know these guys really well over the years,” she continued.

“Yes, and as the late great Bruce Forsyth would say – they’re all my favourites,” Susanna said, smiling.

“Because to me, it’s important that, whoever’s on screen, the relationship has to work,” she continued. “They are all talented in their own ways and they’ve all got a wealth of experience to bring to the programme.”

“It’s a privilege working with them all,” she added.

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

