Does Adil Ray have a wife? Everything we know about the GMB star here!

Who is Adil Ray, does he have a wife – and what’s he been on before GMB?

The actor and presenter has been a household name for many years thanks to roles in Citizen Khan and Ackley Bridge.

He became even more well known when he regularly stepped in as a guest host of Good Morning Britain on ITV.

But what else do we know about him?

Here’s your ultimate guide to Adil Ray.

Adil Ray is a household name in the UK (credit: SplashNews)

Who is Adil Ray?

Adil Ray is a British actor, presenter, writer, radio host and comedian.

He’s best known for his roles in BBC One sitcom Citizen Khan, which he co-wrote, and Channel 4 drama, Ackley Bridge.

Adil began guest hosting Good Morning Britain in 2018, when he temporarily covered for Piers Morgan.

He then became a regular on the show, often covering while the main presenters took holiday.

Read more: Adil Ray divides GMB viewers as he returns to host

Also in 2021 he was named as host of game show Lingo on ITV.

Adil is also a massive cricket fan and very nearly made that his career. He played for West Bromwich Dartmouth in the late 1980s-90s.

How old is he?

Adil Ray was born on 26 April 1974.

This makes him 47 years old.

He was born in Birmingham, UK.

Adil’s father is Pakistani and his mother is from Kenya.

According to sources, Adil’s dad worked as a bus driver for 40 years, while his mum had a role in the government’s Immigrations Appeals Department.

His parents divorced when Adil was in his teens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Ray (@adilray)

What did Adil Ray get an OBE for?

Adil was handed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016.

He was given it for his services to broadcasting.

The star has had other awards and nominations including winning Best Radio Show in 2008.

He started his career working on a pirate radio station and went on to become the first full-time British South Asian presenter to host a mainstream commercial radio show in the UK on Galaxy 105.

Adil later joined BBC Radio 5 Live.

Does Adil Ray have a wife?

At the time of writing, Adil doesn’t have a spouse and he is very private about his personal life.

He’s a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights – especially within the Muslim community – and this has led to speculation about his sexuality. Adil has never made any comment on his sexuality.

When a Twitter user commented on Adil’s sexuality, saying: “Adil Ray is gay,” he responded with: “Yes and your point is darling?”

Adil’s often quips on social media about his Muslim father asking when he is going to marry.

Adil and Ranvir are very much not married (Credit: ITV)

Is Ranvir Singh Adil Ray’s wife?

There’s a strange little rumour circulating on the internet that ITV stars Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh are – or were – married to each other – but she isn’t his wife.

The rumours aren’t true and the pair are just colleagues. Although they’ve been known to have an occasional flirt when sharing GMB airtime.

And Adil has often spoken out about his friend’s love life, encouraging romance rumours between her and SCD star Giovanni Pernice when Ranvir took part in the BBC dance show.

When asked about the potential romance, Adil told OK! magazine: “Is it true? Is it not true? Who knows!

“I think it’s great. She’s lovely, and he’s amazing, so why not?”

Adil and Ranvir raised eyebrows when they openly flirted on GMB in December 2020, just as Ranvir was finishing up her Strictly stint.

Adil jokingly asked her if he could FaceTime her on Christmas Day and if she would wear her tango outfit.

During a link to Lorraine, which Ranvir was hosting for the week, Adil said: “Ranvir, honestly, you’ve brought smiles to so many people’s faces – that tango!

“I still have that tango image in my mind, I have to say!”

Ranvir responded with a cheeky wink.

Where does he live?

We think Adil still mostly lives in Birmingham, where he was born.

He grew up in Yardley, which is an area in East Birmingham.

Adil is a loyal supporter of Birmingham’s Aston Villa Football Club.

He also supports his local cricket team, Warwickshire.

Adil went to university in Huddersfield, West Yokshire.

What has Adil Ray been in?

Adil has a very long CV and you’ll be impressed by the amount of shows he’s starred in or fronted.

As well as Citizen Khan, Adil has made – and continues to make – lots of documentaries for the BBC.

In 2007, he presented It It Cos I Is Black? on BBC Three. The show looked at political correctness and was nominated for a Royal Television Award.

He also fronted acclaimed documentary Exposed: Groomed for Sex in 2011 for BBC Three.

Adil co-presented The One Show alongside Alex Jones in 2015.

He’s also appeared on various celebrity specials including Pointless, Would I Lie to You and Celebrity Mastermind.

Adil fronted Desi DNA on BBC Two for three series. The show, which won an RTA award in 2004, is a lifestyle programme looking at North Indian (Desi) art and culture.

Adil starred in ITV drama Stephen (credit: ITV)

Was Adil Ray in Stephen?

Yes he absolutely was.

Adil played the role of Imran Khan QC in ITV drama Stephen.

The show was based on the true story of the murder of Stephen Lawrence. Stephen was killed in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

The drama aired in the summer of 2021.

How much is Adil Ray worth?

According to sources and reports, Adil Ray would appear to have a decent sized net worth.

We estimate he’s worth somewhere around the £1 million mark.

Does Adil Ray present Lingo?

Adil Ray does indeed present Lingo, which currently airs on ITV and ITV Hub.

The show is a word game that was first a hit back in 1988.

Adil is now at the helm of the ITV relaunch which hit screens in 2021.

It currently airs at 3pm on ITV.

When is he back on GMB?

Adil is still a guest host on GMB, so keep an eye on his Twitter account for details of when you might see him on the show.

Adil has proved popular with viewers during his GMB stints, but he’s not been without his moments of controversy either.

He is known for heated discussions over political issues, particularly the Conservative government and the COVID pandemic.

Back in December 2021, he became very emotional as he discussed losing three family members to the virus.

He was taking part in a debate about the Downing Street Parties, which saw MPS break Covid guidelines and Prime Minister Boris Johnson come under fire.

Adil is still a GMB guest host (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB viewers switch off as Adil Ray returns to host

Going head-to-head with Tory commentator Alex Deane, Adil said: “At the start of the pandemic he was proudly saying he’s been shaking hands. He sets the tone, it’s leadership.

“It’s no surprise as a result of that that some of his staff think it’s okay to have cheese and wine parties because our very own leader has a complete disregard for the pandemic and the rules.

“Real responsibility has to come from the top, doesn’t it Alex?”

When Alex accused Adil of having an anti-Conservative agenda, Adil hit back saying: “I lost three relatives, so don’t say to me I’m trying to be political.

“There are people out there thinking, why is he able to have cheese and wine in his garden and there are some people who weren’t able to see their loved ones?

“This isn’t just politics. Please think about those people too, Alex.”

Adil has stepped in for shifts in January and February 2022, leaving viewers divided.

So are you an Adil fan? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.