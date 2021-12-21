Good Morning Britain erupted into chaos today (December 21) when host Adil Ray got emotional during a debate about Boris Johnson‘s leadership.

Adil, who has lost three family members to COVID, let rip as Conservative commentator Alex Deane attempted to defend the Prime Minister.

A furious Adil was seen fuming about the PM being pictured enjoying a cheese and wine party with 18 others during the first lockdown in May 2020.

Adil was furious during the segment (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Adil said: “At the start of the pandemic he was proudly saying he’s been shaking hands. He sets the tone, it’s leadership.

“It’s no surprise as a result of that that some of his staff think it’s okay to have cheese and wine parties because our very own leader has a complete disregard for the pandemic and the rules.

“Real responsibility has to come from the top, doesn’t it Alex?”

Alex snapped back, saying that Adil was using the debate as a chance to slate the PM.

He replied: “I get you think this is the opportunity to have a go at – and potentially even bring down a Prime Minister – and I understand the excitement some people have of that.”

Livid, Adil jumped in, saying: “Alex, I’m not going to let you do that. I don’t care whether it’s Boris Johnson who is Prime Minister or not.

Alex was equally angry with Adil’s questions (Credit: ITV)

“I’m talking about people like me who lost people during this pandemic. I lost three relatives, so don’t say to me I’m trying to be political.

“There are people out there thinking, why is he able to have cheese and wine in his garden and there are some people who weren’t able to see their loved ones?

“This isn’t just politics. Please think about those people too, Alex.”

But Alex was set on saying his piece too. He replied: “Forgive me, if you’re going to make it personal, Adil, you should probably know things about the people you’re making personal wounds about.

“I think this is an extraordinary way to approach this debate.”

Why was Adil so upset on GMB?

Alex then began arguing with journalist Nina Myskov.

He told her: “Christmas last was my father’s last Christmas, if you must know. I don’t know what right you have, as if there’s some kind of points to be scored.

“He didn’t get to see his mates for the last year of his life. Do I deeply regret that, yes. Do I think the way you behave right now abusing people and demanding they rent their garments and show their wounds and they only have an appreciation of the debate if they’ve lost somebody is appalling.”

‘These attacks on Boris Johnson aren’t coming from just outside the party, it’s coming from within the party.’@adilray asks Conservative commentator Alex Deane about the unrest within the Conservative Party. Watch GMB on ITV and on ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/yz7aRVYlvz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 21, 2021

Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock at the heated row.

Former Labour candidate Allison Maclean wrote: “To say I’m furious about not one but several Downing Street parties …would be an understatement. And , they keep coming! So big well done to Adil and Charlotte for asking the right questions.”

Another said: “@GMB the minister you just had on is a total lizard makes my skin crawl! Like you rightly said the faith in our government is dead ! Risky ground to walk that, well done for your reporting Adil.”

But not everyone agreed that Adil did a good job, with many people siding with Alex.

“Adil bringing up his dead relatives, a new TV low, car crash TV. I’m no Tory, but we’ll done Alex Dean,” said one viewer.

