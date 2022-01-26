GMB viewers started switching off as “unbearable” Adil Ray co-hosted the show alongside Susanna Reid today (Wednesday, January 26).

Things got even worse for the 47-year-old after he suffered an awkward blunder during an interview too!

What happened on GMB today?

Adil Ray and Susanna Reid spoke to Jenson Button on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

After two days of presenting alongside ex-politician Ed Balls, Susanna got a change of co-host today, with Adil filling the seat next to her.

During the show, the pair welcomed Formula One driver Jenson Button onto the show. He was appearing alongside Ant Anstead to promote their new show, Radford Returns.

The discussion with the driver eventually turned to Lewis Hamilton and whether or not the retirement rumours surrounding him are true.

Read more: GMB viewers blast show over coverage of Boris Johnson

Jenson, 42, who won a World Championship back in 2009, was a teammate of Hamilton’s for two years between 2010 and 2012.

It was as he was pushing Jenson for an exclusive scoop about Hamilton’s future that Adil made his awkward blunder.

“Come on, come on Jamie, go on tell us!” Adil said.

Jenson didn’t seem to notice Adil getting his name wrong, but viewers on Twitter certainly did!

What did viewers say about Adil Ray’s blunder?

Adil didn’t have many fans today (Credit: ITV)

It’s safe to say that viewers were not impressed with Adil’s blunder, and were quick to slam him for it.

“@GMB please get rid of Adil he can’t even get Jensons name right it’s not Jamie!!!! #turningoverwhenAdilison,” one viewer tweeted.

“Did Adil just call Jenson Button ‘Jamie’???” another baffled viewer wrote.

“Who’s Jamie?” another viewer wrote.

Other viewers just weren’t happy Adil was there in the first place, let alone that he got Jenson’s name wrong.

One said: “Adil Ray getting on my nerves this morning on @gmb so turned over to @GBNEWS.”

“Adil is unbearable,” someone else tweeted.

One added: “Oh god just turned on and it’s not only Susanna but Adil too, off it goes.”

Not everyone was unhappy to see Adil though! “Lovely to wake up to Adil,” one viewer tweeted.

Another gushed: “Great to see Adil back! We need him on 5 days a week.”

GMB viewers unhappy with presenters

Viewers weren’t happy with Ed Balls hosting the show (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers haven’t been impressed with Susanna’s co-hosts this week so far.

And Adil’s blunder wasn’t the first which one of her co-presenters has had either.

Just yesterday, Ed Balls came under fire for an “ignorant” blunder he made during the show.

Read more: Ed Balls comes under fire for ‘rude’ comment on GMB

It came just before the entertainment news segment. Presenter Richard Arnold appeared on GMB yesterday wearing Scottish Highland Dress, kilt and all, in honour of Burns Night.

“Are you naked under the skirt?” Ed asked Richard. Richard seemingly didn’t notice that Ed had referred to his kilt as a skirt, but plenty of viewers had, and took to Twitter to slam the ex-politician.

“Ed Balls calling a kilt a skirt. Offensive,” one viewer tweeted.

“Skirt? SKIRT?? Rude,” another wrote.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.