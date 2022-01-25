Ed Balls has divided Good Morning Britain viewers following a “rude” comment he made during the show today (Tuesday, January 25).

The 54-year-old former politician called a kilt a skirt during this morning’s edition of the show, and viewers weren’t happy.

What happened on Good Morning Britain this morning?

Ed was back hosting the show today (Credit: ITV)

Following his stint co-hosting the show yesterday, Ed returned to Good Morning Britain today to co-present the show with regular host Susanna Reid.

Prior to the entertainment news, Ed and Susanna introduced Richard Arnold, who was dressed a little differently than normal today.

As Ed informed viewers that Richard was on the show with entertainment news, bagpipes started playing in the background.

“Well, we say he’s here now,” Susanna said. “Where is he?”

Richard then entered the studio, out of a plume of smoke, wearing a Scottish Highland Dress, kilt and all.

It is, of course, Burns Night tonight, and as Ed said, Richard was feeling “somewhat patriotic”.

“Oh, lovely!” Susanna cried as Richard made his grand entrance.

Ed Balls’ “ignorant” comment

Richard looked smart in his outfit (Credit: ITV)

Richard then posed for the cameras in his Scottish Highland Dress as the bagpipes continued to play in the background.

“What do you think?” the 52-year-old asked.

“I mean a jig is extra, Ed, so don’t get any ideas,” he joked, a slight Scottish lilt to his accent now.

“Why do you cover that accent up for the entertainment news?” Susanna asked him. Richard then explained that he was born in London but moved to Scotland when he was 11. It was at this point that Ed made a comment that got him in some hot water with viewers.

“Are you actually – and I’ve always wanted to know if this is true – are you naked under the skirt?” Ed asked.

“There’s an image,” Richard quipped. He then went on to say that though he does consider himself an honourary Scot, he would rather leave the “real deal” (i.e. being naked underneath) to the Scottish.

How did GMB viewers react?

Fans piled on Ed after he mistakenly called Richard’s kilt a skirt (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Richard didn’t seem to have picked up on Ed accidentally referring to his kilt as a skirt, viewers definitely did. It’s probably safe to say that they weren’t impressed.

“I was quite happy to turn on my TV and see @edballs presenting… right up to the point he called the kilt a skirt, how ignorant,” one viewer ranted.

“Ed Balls, it’s a kilt! Not a skirt, you’ve just shown your ignorance for Scotland,” another tweeted.

“Ed Balls calling a kilt a skirt. Offensive,” a third wrote.

Another said: “Skirt? SKIRT?? Rude.”

However, despite the criticism, Ed did receive some praise today.

One said: “Love seeing @edballs on @GMB.”