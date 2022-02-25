GMB today: Viewers left in tears as fearless British-Ukrainian student vows to stay in Kyiv to help defend Ukraine

GMB viewers were left sobbing earlier today after a British-Ukrainian student vowed to stay in Kyiv to help defend Ukraine.

Fearless Valentina Butenko explained to hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway how close missiles have come to her family home.

Valentina, who studied at University College London, also insisted she will fight Russian troops to help protect the nation’s capital.

Valentina Butenko appeared on GMB today (Credit: GMB YouTube)

GMB today: Valentina’s concerns for Ukraine’s immediate future

Speaking via video link, Valentina admitted she had an “eerie feeling” following a night of heavy shelling near her home.

“There’s this really settled fear that this conflict is just getting worse,” she said this morning (Friday February 25).

Read more: GMB reporter assures ITV viewers he’s safe after Ukraine broadcast

“We aren’t getting any concrete military support from the West that can mean anything for our protection. And there’s not many options for our protection.

“The missile shell that was shot down over Kyiv this morning flew over my house. We’ve been hearing shelling and gunfire all night.

“This conflict is really intensifying and it doesn’t look to be anyway out or any outside support that can concretely deter Russia.”

‘I do not believe that Putin and his government deserve my fear or any Ukrainian fear. So I am not planning to run.’ British-Ukrainian student Valentina Butenko tells @kategarraway and Ben that she is prepared to remain in Kyiv and do what she can to defend her country. pic.twitter.com/TVQFNTzfwF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 25, 2022

‘I am not planning to run’

Blasting Vladimir Putin, Valentina called on European and other Western governments to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

However, she is ready for battle herself and will not ‘give up’ her country.

She responded to Kate saying she wishes Valentina could ‘run and hide’ by indicating she and fellow Ukrainians will fight for their lives.

Valentina declared: “My plan is to stay in Kyiv to do what I can to defend.

“If Russian troops do come in this side, if they do come inside to Kyiv, to the regions, then I will also join the defence. Whether it is Molotov cocktails, whether it’s helping defend any points in the city.

“Right now, the entire of Kyiv’s population is ready to do what it takes to defend our capital because it’s the last stand. We’re not giving up our government and we’re not giving up our country.”

She studied in the UK at University College London (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Valentina continued: “Am I terrified? Of course I am. I’m not used to rockets flying over my head. I’m not used to hearing about my friends in civilian areas getting injured, having their family getting injured.

“This to me is my life. This is my country’s entire identity and future. It isn’t some outside political conflict, cost-benefit economic analysis. These are people’s lives and this is my life.”

I do not believe that Putin and his government deserve my fear or any Ukrainian fears.

Valentina also said she is “not scared” of the consequences of remaining in Kyiv.

“I do not believe that Putin and his government deserve my fear or any Ukrainian fears. So I am not planning to run,” Valentina added.

How did GMB viewers react?

GMB viewers were emotionally affected and inspired by Valentina’s bravery.

However, many of those watching at home commented on social media how the interview moved them to tears.

“Wow what an amazing young woman,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Sat in tears listening to her, feeling helpless for Ukrainian people and an overwhelming sense of awe at how brave she is.

Read more: Richard Madeley sparks over 800 Ofcom complaints for GMB remarks

“We are with you Valentina and Ukraine.”

Someone else tweeted: “I was in tears watching this young brave lady. They say good always prevails, I pray this to be the case.”

“So eloquent, brave and she spoke from her heart about her country,” another viewer posted.

And a fourth wrote: “Such a brave girl. I’m not an emotional sort of person, but she had me in tears.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.