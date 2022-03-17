Peter Bowles dead at 85: To The Manor Born star passes away following cancer battle

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles has died aged 85 following a battle with cancer.

The actor delighted BBC viewers in his role as Richard DeVere alongside Penelope Keith in the sitcom between 1979 and 1981.

At the show’s height, 20 million viewers tuned in to watch. Peter and Dame Penelope reunited for a one-off special in 2007.

In recent years the London-born star appeared in Victoria as the Duke of Wellington and Citizen Khan.

Peter Bowles was best known for his To The Manor Born role (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Bowles dead: Agent confirms passing

Agent Gavin Barker confirmed Peter’s death in a statement.

He said: “The actor Peter Bowles has sadly passed away at the age of 85 from cancer.

The archetypal English gent in To The Manor Born.

“Starting his career at the Old Vic Theatre in 1956, he starred in 45 theatrical productions ending at the age of 81 in The Exorcist at the Phoenix Theatre.

“He worked consistently on stage and screen, becoming a household name on TV as the archetypal English gent in To The Manor Born, Only When I Laugh, The Bounder and Lytton’s Diary, which he devised himself.

“He leaves his wife of over 60 years, Sue, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sasha.”

Peter was also a regular in Only When I Laugh and Perfect Scoundrels (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘People thought I was just a sitcom actor’

Peter played his most famous role in his 40s. And despite a long career on stage and also in films such as Eyewitness, The Steal and The Bank Job, he reflected on how To The Manor Born influenced perceptions of his career.

He said in 2010: “If you have a great popular TV success, particularly in comedy, people don’t think you can act on stage.

“People thought I was just a sitcom actor and the BBC told me I’d never work in drama again.

“I didn’t realise there were two worlds. It was new to me. I found it very odd and frustrating.”

Tributes pour in

Fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

One said: “Oh no. I adored Peter Bowles.”

Another added: “Peter Bowles was a wonderful actor. Sadly, I never saw him on stage.”

A third contributed fondly: “Toodle pip old boy, well played.”

And another concluded: “Just heard the awful news that Peter Bowles has died.

“We’ve just spent a month watching his back catalogue of work. He was an incredible actor, bringing a roguish charm to all of his roles.

“Our good wishes to those who knew him best.”

