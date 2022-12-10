Hi-De-Hi star Ruth Madoc has died as tributes pour in from fans.

The 79-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Gladys Pugh in Hi-De-Hi, had been rushed to hospital earlier this week.

Actress Ruth Madoc has died after being admitted to hospital following a fall (Credit: Splash News)

Hi-De-Hi star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79

The news were confirmed by Ruth’s agent earlier today.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken

“From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof, and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure.”

The statement continued: “A real legend of the British entertainment scene she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”

Tributes have poured in for the Hi-De-Hi favourite (Credit: Splash News)

Fan tributes following Ruth Madoc’s death

Fans were quick to pay their respects to Ruth, taking to social media in an outpouring of grief.

“RIP wonderful Ruth,” one person wrote, with a sad face emoji.

“Sad news about Ruth Madoc,” said a second. “She had a big part in making Hi-De-Hi one of Perry and Croft’s finest comedies.”

“Such a shame, a well-loved actress. RIP Ruth.”

Earlier this week, the acting legend was admitted to hospital following an accident.

A post was shared on her Instagram page, explaining she had been forced to pull out of panto due to the incident.

The statement on her Instagram page read: “Following an accident earlier this week, and after medical assessment, regretfully Ruth Madoc is no longer able to appear in this year’s pantomime of Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay.

“Everyone at the theatre wishes Ruth a speedy recovery. Further announcements regarding casting will take place in due course.”

Ruth had added: “Hiya everyone please don’t worry ! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas.”

As well as her acting work, Ruth was keen to raise awareness for other causes. In 2018, she joined The Real Full Monty, alongside stars including Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire and Michelle Heaton.

They bared all in a powerful routine to The Greatest Showman’s This Is Me, and to prompt discussion and support for those suffering with breast cancer.

In 2019, she broke her hip while rehearsing for Calendar Girls, but recovered to continue working on stage and in theatres.

