This Morning today, like many other programmes, discussed Harry and Meghan‘s new Netflix documentary, which dropped yesterday (Thursday, December 8).

During one discussion, Carol Vorderman took aim at Prince Harry with a scathing dig about his intelligence, and viewers weren’t happy.

Carol Vorderman was on the show today to discuss the latest headlines (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman’s dig at Prince Harry on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host a discussion on Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix documentary.

They were joined by Carol and Gyles Brandreth to discuss the new six-part series.

The show’s first three episodes dropped yesterday and are full of talking points.

During the discussion, Carol said that she liked Meghan after learning more about her in the documentary.

“I liked her, she is a planner and likes to control things in her life, and I don’t blame her at all,” she said.

“She is super intelligent – he [Harry] is nowhere near intelligent or as intelligent as her and I think they are genuinely in love, and he has now found a purpose,” she then continued.

Gyles hit back at Carol’s scathing remark during the This Morning discussion (Credit: ITV)

Carol under fire on This Morning today

However, Gyles didn’t agree with Carol at all and hit back.

“I won’t hear a word against him. I have a son-in-law who was in the Army and was with him in Afghanistan and it was said to me ‘don’t ever say anything against him, he is a really good person and we all loved him’,” he said.

He is nowhere near intelligent or as intelligent as her and I think they are genuinely in love, and he has now found a purpose.

Phillip also waded in, hitting back at Carol’s dig.

“You don’t get to become an Apache [helicopter] pilot and not be bright,” he argued.

“Exactly,” Gyles said as Carol pulled a face.

Gyles then went on to say that he wishes Harry and Meghan the “best of luck” going forwards.

Carol Vorderman was slammed by some This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers’ reaction to Carol

Viewers of the show weren’t happy with Carol’s comment either.

Many took to Twitter to slam the 62-year-old former Countdown star.

“Carol sounds bitter talking about Meghan and Harry,” one viewer tweeted.

“Well, Carol showing her true colours there with that nasty comment about Harry’s intelligence,” another ranted.

“Who is Carol to make an assumption on anybody’s intelligence?” another said.

Some viewers agreed with Carol, however.

Others simply agreed with her. “I totally agree Harry is extremely dim.”

