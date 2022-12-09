Carol Vorderman in giggles as This Morning star mocks her ‘many boyfriends’ on air

Carol Vorderman was left giggling after a star on This Morning made fun of her “many boyfriends”.

The presenter, 61, appeared on today’s show (Friday, December 9) to give dating advice for the Christmas period.

Carol looked stunning as she rocked a dark purple leather dress with long white boots.

TV star Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth were laughing together on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman giggles after joke on This Morning

Speaking before the viewer phone-in, Carol said: “A lot of people break up at Christmas time. Should you break up before? Do you go into it possibly knowing that’s what’s going to happen? Divorce lawyers are very active in January.”

Broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth then decided to joke about Carol revealing that she had multiple relationships.

Gyles quipped: “She’s got so many boyfriends she plays the thing of pass the parcel and whoever ends up holding the parcel has to leave the house. That’s how she gets shots of them.”

Gyles Brandreth appeared on This Morning alongside Carol Vorderman (Credit: ITV)

Carol then replied: “Just makes it up as he goes along.”

Carol revealed she speaks with multiple people

Back in October, the star revealed on This Morning that she was speaking with multiple “special people”.

She said: “I have ignored the looking for one person and I have a number of what I’ve called ‘special friends.'”

She continued: “They don’t know each other, but they know about it. It’s a very honest relationship.

“One of them has gone on for many more years than my marriage. Yeah, it’s over 10 years. Another is seven. He’s an astronaut. He rang me from the space station.”

Carol then went on to say: “They’re not looking for love, they’e looking for companionship, looking for friendship, it may turn into love.

“The age is really immaterial, but my experience suggests that somebody roughly in your age bracket. You have more in common.”

Carol’s previous marriages

The former Countdown host was married to Christopher Mather from 1985 to 1986. She then tied the knot with Patrick King, who she shares daughter Katie, 31, and son Cameron, 27, with, in 1990. However, the two divorced in 2000.

Speaking about marriage, Carol said on the show: “You know, I don’t really want to marry again. I don’t really want to live with a man again. Have to look after him all the time.

“But this is a time to break this nonsense taboo, which is a person should only be looking for one other person that satisfies everything in their life. That’s hell.”

Back in 2021, Carol revealed that her and her friend thought it would be funny to sign up for the dating app, Raya.

She told the The Sun: “A mate of mine said it would be a laugh. A lot of LA people made contact, men and women funnily enough, but it’s not my scene.

“I’m quite happy with my usual way of doing things. But life is never dull.”

