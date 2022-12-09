This Morning had a shake-up today as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted instead of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Usually on Fridays, Dermot and Alison take over presenting duties.

However, today (December 9), Holly and Phil stood in as they hosted their final show before they break up for their Christmas break.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted This Morning today ahead of their Christmas break (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip on This Morning today

Opening today’s show, Holly said: “Hello and welcome to your Friday’s This Morning. Here’s what’s coming up this morning.”

Viewers were hugely divided over the shake-up, with many complaining about Holly and Phil going on their Christmas break already.

One person said on Twitter: “Why do they get to finish for Christmas on the NINTH [of] December, seriously wouldn’t kill them to work until the 22nd or 23rd like the rest of us, they are never in!”

Another wrote: “Another month off after today for the overpaid presenters.”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were replaced on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a third added: “WHAT no Alison and Dermot!!!!!”

Another asked: “Why is Alison and Dermot not on today? Wait all week then disappointed.”

However, others were delighted to see the duo hosting on a Friday.

One admitted: “Can’t believe we won’t see [Holly] till the new year.”

Another defended the pair, tweeting: “The jealousy on this is hilarious. Yes, they’re finished for the holidays after today, like every year!”

One commented on Instagram: “Can’t believe it’s you’re last until next year ( apart from Christmas day) enjoy you’re last day.”

Viewers fumed over Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby breaking up for Christmas already (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby dress today

Holly also revealed it was their final day as she shared a photo of her stunning, festive outfit on Instagram.

The presenter wore a glittery red mini dress with matching red heels, which featured a bow.

The dress is from FRANKS London and her shoes are from LK Bennett.

Holly captioned the post: “Morning Friday!!!! Last day of term for us today… lots of fun and Christmas chaos…

“Also joined by the @englishnationalopera who will be singing us through the morning… they need your help!!! Will explain more, so important we protect the arts!!!”

Fans were in awe over Holly’s outfit as many branded it “beautiful” and “stunning”.

One gushed: “You look gorgeous in red.”

Someone else said: “Beautiful as always Holly.”

Another added: “So stunning, beautiful, gorgeous.”

Will you miss Holly and Phil on This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.