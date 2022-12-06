Harry and Meghan: This Morning guest branded ‘vile’ following brutal slamming of Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the hot topic of conversation on This Morning today (December 6).

However, comments from one guest about Harry and Meghan left viewers enraged.

During Tuesday’s This Morning, royal commentator Camilla Tominey appeared in the studio alongside Sonia Sodha and Simon McCoy.

After a clip of the Harry and Meghan documentary was aired, the trio was asked for their thoughts on the series.

Holly and Phil opened up a debate on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Meghan and Harry become a hot topic

Simon said: “There may be some good to come out of this if it’s putting some focus on racism in the media, in the Royal Family – that is something that perhaps needed to be discussed.”

He added: “Things have changed dramatically since they departed this country.”

Camilla, however, claimed that Harry and Meghan haven’t actually faced intrusion from the paparazzi.

However, Holly disagreed saying: “I do remember there were comparisons at the time between how Kate [Middleton] was being treated and how she was being.”

Camilla said: “I know, but Holly, even the footage of Kate…,” before Holly cut in and said: “There was quite a difference there. I’m saying this because I’m trying to offer another side to this, because I don’t like anyone who’s not here.”

Camilla then hit back: “The truth of the matter is – I work on a national newspaper and I have covered the Royal Family since 2005.

“The absolute truth of the matter is there is no market for royal paparazzi shots any more. Post-Leveson [inquiry] you don’t see any pictures of the children or the couple in private. Quite rightly, the Diana years were too intrusive.”

Royal expert Camilla angered This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit back at ITV show over ‘bias’

Following the lively debate, viewers rushed to social media.

Many slammed Camilla for her attitude toward Harry and Meghan. They argued that it was time to leave the royal duo alone.

One angrily said: “#ThisMorning Just leave the Harry and Meghan thing alone now please, enough is enough.”

A second agreed, saying: #ThisMorning leave Meghan and Harry alone. We have bigger worldwide issues…”.

“So Harry and Meghan is the only story in town? How pathetic. Think most viewers are more bothered about rail & postal strikes over the Christmas holiday,” ranted a third fan.

Another ranted: “Incredible how @CamillaTominey knows more about Harry and Meghan than they themselves know about their actual lived experience. Amazing.”

“Camilla Tominey really is a vile [bleep] isn’t she? She’s absolutely obsessed with Harry and Meghan,” another declared.

Elsewhere, others labelled the entire debate as “one-sided”.

One fuming viewer hit out, saying: “#ThisMorning is meant to be biased is it not yet they have 5 people who hate Harry and Meghan slagging them off….”

With another adding: “#ThisMorning such a balanced discussion about Meghan and Harry… standard hatred from Camilla. Nothing to do with race I’m sure…

“The staunch biased support for the royal ‘family’ from the mainstream media is embarrassing and out of touch, #ThisMorning starting their smear campaign ahead of the doc coming tomorrow.”

