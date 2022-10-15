Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72: Tributes pour in from Daniel Radcliffe to Paddy McGuinness

Robbie Coltrane, the actor best known for the Harry Potter Movies, James Bond and gritty 90s drama Cracker, has died aged 72.

His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed his death on Friday (October 14) and paid tribute to him.

Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

She said: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995, and 1996, with Sir Michael Gambon.”

She continued: “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Tributes for Robbie Coltrane

Tributes have subsequently flooded in for the actor.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe issued a statement saying: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

He went on to reveal his “fond memories” from set where Robbie was “telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Daniel continued: “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Paddy McGuinness also shared his thoughts on Twitter: “Going to rewatch the first series of Cracker tonight. RIP Robbie Coltrane. Never met the man but thoroughly enjoyed his work.”

Harry Potter author J.K Rowling said: “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.

“He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.

“I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Carol Vorderman also said: “Wonderful you… those evenings spent chatting about your favourite things. Engines. Machines. Engines. And then some more machines. God Robbie you’ll be missed. Rest in peace kind man.”

Emma Watson on ‘fun uncle’

Meanwhile, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote a tribute on Instagram.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.

“His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory.

“Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.

“There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Years of ill health

Robbie is survived by his sister and his children, Spencer and Alice, and also their mother, Rhona Gemmell.

The actor had faced years of ill health. He was wheelchair bound after a diagnosis of osteoarthritis, which therefore left him in “constant pain”.

In 2020 he told The Daily Express: “I was fighting pain 24 hours a day when I was in National Treasure and Great Expectations.

“I had no cartilage in my knee. It was bone on bone.”

It was said he had been told by doctors to lose seven stone.

