Barry Cryer is dead at the age of 86 as tributes have poured in following the sad news.

The comedian and writer had written for many performers including Les Dawson, Sir David Frost and Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Following the news, tributes have began pouring in for Barry as many celebrities wrote messages on social media.

Barry Cryer has sadly died at the age of 86 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Barry Cryer dead at 86

Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Barry Cryer, 86. Such a warm, funny and talented man. A giant of British comedy.

“Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.”

Gyles Brandreth added: “RIP #BarryCryer. I took this happy picture in the churchyard of St Paul’s, Covent Garden.

“Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services.

“And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone!”

Gyles added: “He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry said on Twitter: “Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more.

“A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz.”

Tributes poured in from many celebrities (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Chase star Paul Sinha tweeted: “RIP Barry Cryer. Every minute spent in his company was a privilege.”

Fans have also paid their tributes on social media.

One said: “Rest in Peace Barry Cryer, without doubt my all time favourite comedian.”

Another commented: “RIP Barry Cryer. A true genius.”

Barry leaves behind his wife Theresa, four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

