Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78 as tributes have poured in.

Gary, who played Councillor David Horton in the sitcom, died on Monday (January 10).

His son Josh has released a statement confirming his father’s death.

Josh’s statement read: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh.”

He added: “We will all miss him terribly.”

Gary starred alongside Dawn French in the much-loved series (Credit: BBC)

Tributes for Gary pour in

Meanwhile, tributes have began pouring in on social media.

One fan said on Twitter: “Used to be a regular in our household, sad to hear of the passing of Gary Waldhorn aka David Horton.”

In addition, another wrote: “Ah this is so sad – loved Gary Waldhorn in Vicar of Dibley, secretly my favourite character of the bunch. An icon.”

After that, a third added: “Sad news. I thought he was brilliantly cast as Cllr David Horton.”

The BBC said in a statement: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nations most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Gary appeared in every episode of The Vicar of Dibley alongside fellow stars Dawn French and the late Emma Chambers.

He also starred as Ralph Apsoland in the 1993 miniseries Gallowglass.

Some of his other TV credits include Lionel Bainbridge in the first three series of Brush Strokes and Cllr. Alec Radcliffe in The Chief.

