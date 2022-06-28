Dame Deborah James dies aged 40 as tributes pour in

Deborah James has tragically died at the age of 40 following a battle with bowel cancer.

Deborah, known as Bowel Babe on Instagram, had been battling bowel cancer since 2016.

In May, the star issued a ‘goodbye’ message to her fans as she said her “active care” had stopped and she had been moved to hospice at home care.

Deborah James has tragically died following her battle with bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James dies after cancer battle

A statement posted to Instagram read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

It added: “Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

“And a few final things from Deborah…’Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.'”

In May, Deborah left her followers heartbroken as she issued a ‘goodbye’ message.

At the time, she explained: “The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball.

“My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.”

She continued: “Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams.

Deborah raised awareness of bowel cancer after her diagnosis in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Bowel Babe on Instagram

“I know we have left no stone unturned.

“But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.”

Deborah had said she didn’t think she would see her 40th birthday.

She wrote: “In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn’t see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school – I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye.”

Tributes pour in

Fans flooded the comments section of the Instagram post with tributes to Deborah.

One said: “Oh Deb, rest in peace you incredible incredible woman. Sending so much love to your family.”

Another commented: “Fly high angel.”

A third said: “This is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Deborah had kept her followers updated with her cancer battle on her Instagram account.

She also raised awareness of bowel cancer since her diagnosis in 2016.

Deborah took part in Lorraine’s No Butts initiative too.

The star leaves behind husband Sebastien and her children Hugo, 14 and Eloise, 12.

