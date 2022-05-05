Adele Roberts issues health update amid cancer battle: ‘My body is feeling it now’

Adele Roberts has issued an update on her cancer battle as she said she ‘can’t wait’ for her chemotherapy to end.

The Radio 1 presenter, 43, is fighting bowel cancer and appeared on Lorraine today to talk about her treatment.

Adele Roberts told Lorraine she was looking forward to the end of her chemo (Credit: ITV)

Adele Roberts cancer update

The star spoke to Lorraine Kelly as part of the show’s No Butts campaign which highlights the importance of spotting symptoms of the disease.

Adele has spoken bravely about why she sought medical help and has been having chemotherapy following her diagnosis last October.

Today she told Lorraine she was thankfully nearly done.

She revealed: “I’m so excited to finish, not long to go now. I started my final cycle on Tuesday. It is starting to stack up. My body’s feeling it now, but my spirit is still feeling really good.”

As part of her treatment Adele had a stoma bag fitted which she has hilariously called Audrey.

Talking about her companion, she joked: “She’s very excited I’m on the show and she’s been quite vocal!”

Adele bagged an award for her bravery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adele Roberts health

While Adele said she was feeling “good”, she bravely opened up about another effect of her illness.

Last month, she told her 60,000 followers on Instagram: “Down to opening bottles with my mouth due to hand and foot syndrome.”

Adele explained she was trying to avoid waking up her partner Kate to help her.

Read more: Adele Roberts makes sad confession amid cancer battle as she issues health update

She added: “Don’t want to wake up Kate at stupid o’clock to help me. One week to go and then I can start my final cycle of #chemotherapy. Cannot wait.”

Adele’s heartfelt bravery has been noted by all her fans and now she has won an award!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele Roberts (@adeleroberts)

The star won the Radio Times Moment of the Year gong for her return to Radio 1 after her cancer treatment.

The former Big Brother contestant received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Adelphi Theatre in London.

Posting a pic of her on Instagram with the award, Adele wrote: “I am so thankful to Radio 1 for allowing me to return back to my first love so quickly and to the Radio 1 listeners for uplifting me each week and keeping me going.

“I live for the weekends. My body might be struggling but you are my radio medicine and keep my spirit high.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Send your love to Adele on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.