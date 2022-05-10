Deborah James reveals heartbreaking news amid cancer battle as she issues ‘goodbye’ message

Deborah James has issued a devastating health update as she admits her body “can’t continue” to fight against cancer.

The star, known as Bowel Babe on Instagram, has been battling bowel cancer since 2016.

The mum-of-two, 40, has kept her followers informed of her progress and treatments with candid honesty.

However, last night she wrote the message she “never wanted to write”.

Deborah James cancer update

Taking to Instagram, Deborah shared a photo of her with a heartbreaking message.

She wrote: “We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me.

“The focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them. Nobody knows how long I’ve got left.”

Deborah explained she could no longer walk and despite her doctors leaving “no stone unturned”, her body “can’t continue”.

Deborah has now moved into a hospice (Credit: ITV)

She added: “In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn’t see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school – I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye.”

Thankfully, Deborah is surrounded by her family.

She is married to Sebastien and is a proud mum to Hugo, 14 and Eloise, 12.

Deborah concluded her message: “Right now for me it’s all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise.

Bowel Babe on Instagram

“My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life.”

Since her diagnosis in 2016, Deborah has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about bowel cancer.

Lorraine Kelly is fronting the No Butts initiative on the Lorraine show and interviewed Deborah last month.

Responding to the star’s heartbreaking post, Lorraine said: “Brave bright beautiful woman and her campaigning has saved lives. Honoured to know you lovely Deborah @bowelbabe – love you.”

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker shared: “Heartbreaking news Deborah. Thinking of you and your family. Thank you for opening up so many important conversations over the last few years.”

The star has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness (Credit: ITV)

Freeze the Fear star Tamzin Outhwaite also replied, posting: “You are incredible. Thank you for your courage, and all you have shared. You are an inspiration who is leaving a lasting legacy.”

Bowel Babe Deborah donations

As she signed off her message, Deborah shared links to charities including Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The star asked her supporters to make donations to her Just Giving page and “buy me a drink to see me out this world”.

If you would like to donate, the Just Giving link is here. At the time of writing, Deborah has raised more than £1million.

What an inspiration. We send our love to Deborah and her family.

