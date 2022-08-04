The first of the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has been announced.

The show – rumoured to be starting on BBC One on September 10 – is back for its 20th series this autumn.

And with it comes a whole raft of fresh celebrity dancers.

Corrie icon Kym Marsh has joined the line-up (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh joins Strictly 2022

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is slipping on her dancing shoes!

Upon being announced, Kym said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out.

“I’m so delighted that this year they have!”

She also said: “I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Will Mellor was the first celebrity of the 2022 line-up of contestants to be announced for Strictly (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly contestants 2022: Will Mellor joins line-up

Famed for playing Jambo in Hollyoaks, actor Will Mellor was the first contestant to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

His announcement came earlier today (August 4) on BBC Breakfast.

Appearing with hosts Naga Muchetty and Charlie Stayt, Will said he was “chuffed” to be taking part.

“I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.”

Poignant reason for signing up

He added: “This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone.

As a result, Will said he immediately said yes when the offer from the BBC was made.

He said: “My mindset completely changed a while back and I wanted to start doing things that scare me a bit.

“I lost my dad in 2020 and I just thought. I’ve got to grab life and do things, create new memories. My mindset changed. It’s my mum’s favourite show!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

New dancers join the Strictly gang

As well as the celebrity contestants, four new professional dancers have also joined the Strictly gang this year.

Read more: Gemma and Gorka’s pledge to each other to avoid Strictly curse

The news of the newcomers joining the show broke last month when the official Instagram account shared a picture of the dancers.

The post read: “Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history!”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.