Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has announced Molly Rainford as their tenth contestant.

Singer and actress Molly was revealed as the latest celebrity star on the Strictly Twitter account on Wednesday (August 10).

The post read: “Say hello to Molly Rainford, she’s an intergalactic pop superstar from @CBBC and she’s here to star on #Strictly!”

Molly Rainford on Strictly 2022

Meanwhile, in a statement, 21-year-old Molly said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part!

“I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Fans felt thrilled over the news as one gushed: “Brilliant booking for the children.”

Molly will be taking to the dance floor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Welcome to Strictly Molly. Cannot wait to see you on the strictly dancefloor good luck.”

“Another one I’m familiar with!!” a third tweeted. “Loving the line up this year!”

It comes after the ninth star was announced as comedian Ellie Taylor on Tuesday.

She shared the news on ITV’s Lorraine.

In a statement, Ellie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!

Ellie is another Strictly contestant this year (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!”

Who else is doing Strictly this year?

Elsewhere, Molly and Ellie will join Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Kaye Adams and Tyler West in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Matt Goss will also be taking to the dance floor.

80s icon Matt announced his participation on Monday’s This Morning.

He said in a statement: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Fans appeared thrilled to see Bros star Matt doing Strictly.

One person declared: “Best named celeb so far.”

Strictly returns to BBC One this autumn.

