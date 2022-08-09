Strictly Come Dancing 2022 logo and comedian Ellie Taylor speaking on Lorraine
Comedian Ellie Taylor announced as latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant

Comedian Ellie Taylor has been announced as the ninth Strictly Come Dancing star during today’s edition of Lorraine.

During Tuesday’s programme, host Ranvir Singh announced the latest celebrity who has signed up for the 2022 series.

TV star Ellie appeared from behind a glitzy screen as she beamed while walking out on set.

Comedian Ellie Taylor speaking on Lorraine today
Ellie Taylor has been announced as the ninth Strictly 2022 star (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Taylor signs up for Strictly 2022

In a statement, the comedian said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins!

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!

“I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!”

Comedian Ellie Taylor speaking to Ranvir Singh on Lorraine today
Ellie will be waltzing onto the dance floor (Credit: ITV)

She added: “At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!”

Fans were delighted by the news as one tweeted: “No effing way! This is incredible news. I’m starting to think this year’s Strictly line up has been curated especially for me.”

Another wrote: “Ellie Taylor is a great signing. She’s a brilliant comedian.”

Who else is doing Strictly this year?

Ellie is the latest name announced for the 2022 BBC series.

On Monday, radio host Tyler West and 80s icon Matt Goss announced their participation.

Tyler said in a statement: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp.

“It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.”

Matt Goss wearing green suit and hat on This Morning
Matt announced he’s doing Strictly on yesterday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Matt announced he was doing Strictly on This Morning yesterday.

He said in a statement: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Ellie, Tyler and Matt join Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, radio presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women‘s Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams and paralympian Ellie Simmonds on the dance floor.

Strictly returns to BBC One this autumn.

