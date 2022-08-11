Strictly Come Dancing has announced Hamza Yassin is the thirteenth 2022 contestant.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Saturday Night Takeaway star Fleur East had signed up to the Strictly 2022 line up.

Now, the show has unveilved another star and it’s Countryfile star Hamza!

Strictly 2022 latest contestants

Strictly’s official Twitter page announced on Thursday: “From Countryfile to CBeebies, presenter Hamza Yassin is swapping the wilds of Scotland for the glitter of #Strictly!”

In a statement, Hamza said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

He continued: “I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

Strictly news

“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

However, fans didn’t seem keen on the latest signing.

One said: “This is getting ridiculous now… you can’t just drag every unknown presenter from the BBC and put them on the show.”

Another ranted: “This line up is getting ridiculous now.”

A third wrote: “Okay it gets worse and worse… unless the rules changed and it’s any one off the street that passes as ‘celebs’ my god can’t remember a WORSE line up, ever!”

However, others were delighed as one tweeted: “Ahhh love watching him.”

Another hit back at the critics and wrote: “Don’t be so patronising!!! You probably don’t watch CBeebies. Be a bit more open minded – we don’t all want has-beens from soaps.”

It comes after X Factor star Fleur confirmed her participation in the 2022 series.

In a statement, the singer said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up.

“I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much.”

She added: “Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

Who else is doing Strictly?

Hamza and Fleur join Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford and Tony Adams.

