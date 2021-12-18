Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has been announced as the 2021 winner alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

Rose and Giovanni went up against John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the finale tonight (December 18).

However, after performing three dances, the public picked their winners – Rose and Giovanni.

Rose and Giovanni have won Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Rose and Giovanni win Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Speaking about their win, Giovanni gushed: “Thank you to this beautiful, young lady that made all my dreams come true. It’s took me seven years to win that thing [the Glitterball].

“You became the best dancer, the best teammate. Thank you for everything.”

Rose added: “I just want to say you’re so amazing, you pushed me to believe in myself more than I believe in myself.

“You are a wonderful friend. No matter what happens, no matter how busy we get, you’ve always got a piece of my heart.”

Viewers were in tears over Giovanni and Rose’s win (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers think?

Viewers were emotional over Giovanni and Rose winning, with many crying tears of happiness.

One person said on Twitter: “Crying very happy tears, my favourite ever #Strictly partnership! I have loved this year more than any!”

Another wrote: “Tears have been shed and the mascara has run but wow, what a final! Both gorgeous couples. Congratulations Rose & Giovanni.”

A third added: “Me & my mum are in tears, congrats Rose & Giovanni!!! Massively deserve it.”

John and Johannes finished as runners-up (Credit: BBC)

Others felt sad for John and Johannes, but praised them on Twitter.

One said: “I’m going to say this, I’m gutted for John and Johannes. They’ll always be my winners and will always have my heart.”

Another wrote: “John and Johannes did incredible. I’m so proud of them for being a same-sex pairing and reaching the final.”

A third tweeted: “A very well deserved second place to John and Johannes!”

AJ and Kai were unable to dance in the final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were forced to withdraw from the competition following her ankle injury.

AJ tore a ligament in her right ankle meaning she was left on crutches.

The pair remained hopeful they would be able to dance in the final, however, after a medical consultation it was decided they couldn’t.

